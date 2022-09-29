Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
FYI Philly tastes the bold flavors of Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery, Dom & Mia's
This week, the ladies check out Philly favorite Cavanaugh's new spot, Puerto Rican eats at Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery and Forever Changes Records.
phillyfunguide.com
Smorefest Music Festival
Smorefest Music and food festival takes place this weekend in West Philly featuring 50+ artists & DJs. The eclectic three-day music and food festival, Smorefest makes its return on September 30th – October 2nd at the Lawn at uCity Square ( 3701 Filbert St.) Enjoy live music and FREE...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center City
Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias are proud to announce the grand opening of Uptown Upside Down. Center City's largest beer garden is now open for the first time as a Halloween pop-up beer garden that transports visitors to Hawkins, Indiana, 1983.
billypenn.com
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
Spanish-language radio star who refused to work for Soros-linked group to host Philadelphia Hispanic town hall
Americano Media host Lourdes Ubieta will host Philadelphia’s first Hispanic Town Hall on Friday with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
IN THIS ARTICLE
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
First trans-specific homeless shelter opens in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's first homeless shelter focused on people of a transgender experience is set to open in a matter of days. "We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community," Tatyana Woodard said.Woodard is the executive director of the newly formed Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ safe haven. Based in North Philly, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, the space will focus on emergency shelter and wellness services in particular for trans women of color. Woodard knows the need because she experienced homelessness herself "I was couch surfing. I was doing survival sex work to...
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Around Temple’s Campus
With its celebrated food trucks and storied neighborhood restaurants, there’s something for everyone to eat by Temple. Temple’s campus is ever-changing: buildings rise, fall and shape-shift every few years (and sometimes months). But the dining options — long-standing trucks, shacks and unassuming-looking spots with deep ties to the community — have endured. Who knew some of the best kabob, coco bread, and fried chicken sandwiches in the city were on the way to chem lab? Read the guide, plan your next meal, and you’ll understand.
kensingtonvoice.com
Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall
Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
SEPTA breaks ground on accessibility project at Tasker-Morris Broad Street Line station
SEPTA announced the groundbreaking on a new renovation project at one of its busiest weekday Broad Street Line subway stations. With the opportunity to increase accessibility for all customers, the transit authority announced the beginning of a $19 million project at Tasker-Morris, which will enhance the South Philadelphia station with modern upgrades.
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
phillyfunguide.com
Bloodhounds: A Look at the British Light Infantry
George Washington was headquartered at the Peter Wentz house in order to stage an attack on the British at Germantown. Although the Americans initially had the advantage at the Battle of Germantown, the disciplined British troops rallied and put the Continental army into retreat. One of the challenges Washington’s men...
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities
Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.
delawarepublic.org
Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park
New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
Comments / 0