Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Smorefest Music Festival

Smorefest Music and food festival takes place this weekend in West Philly featuring 50+ artists & DJs. The eclectic three-day music and food festival, Smorefest makes its return on September 30th – October 2nd at the Lawn at uCity Square ( 3701 Filbert St.) Enjoy live music and FREE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First trans-specific homeless shelter opens in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's first homeless shelter focused on people of a transgender experience is set to open in a matter of days.  "We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community," Tatyana Woodard said.Woodard is the executive director of the newly formed Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ safe haven. Based in North Philly, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, the space will focus on emergency shelter and wellness services in particular for trans women of color. Woodard knows the need because she experienced homelessness herself "I was couch surfing. I was doing survival sex work to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Eat Around Temple’s Campus

With its celebrated food trucks and storied neighborhood restaurants, there’s something for everyone to eat by Temple. Temple’s campus is ever-changing: buildings rise, fall and shape-shift every few years (and sometimes months). But the dining options — long-standing trucks, shacks and unassuming-looking spots with deep ties to the community — have endured. Who knew some of the best kabob, coco bread, and fried chicken sandwiches in the city were on the way to chem lab? Read the guide, plan your next meal, and you’ll understand.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

Where to find free food and produce in Kensington this fall

Harvest season has begun in Philadelphia. Many Kensington community gardens, food distributions, and food pantries will be overflowing with fresh produce soon. In Kensington, residents can take advantage of yearlong and seasonal resources addressing food access. According to Feeding America’s annual study, nearly 250,000 Philadelphians (about 16%) experienced food insecurity...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Traffic
Music
PhillyBite

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

Bloodhounds: A Look at the British Light Infantry

George Washington was headquartered at the Peter Wentz house in order to stage an attack on the British at Germantown. Although the Americans initially had the advantage at the Battle of Germantown, the disciplined British troops rallied and put the Continental army into retreat. One of the challenges Washington’s men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Sleeping Under the Stars returning to Carousel Park

New Castle County residents can sleep under the stars with thousands of their neighbors again this year. The Sleeping Under the Stars camping event is back for the first time since 2019. Over 5000 families are expected to camp out at Carousel Park October 15th. The event is nearing its...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

