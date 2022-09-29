PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia's first homeless shelter focused on people of a transgender experience is set to open in a matter of days. "We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community," Tatyana Woodard said.Woodard is the executive director of the newly formed Ark of Safety LGBTQ+ safe haven. Based in North Philly, the first of its kind in Philadelphia, the space will focus on emergency shelter and wellness services in particular for trans women of color. Woodard knows the need because she experienced homelessness herself "I was couch surfing. I was doing survival sex work to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO