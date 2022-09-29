ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
GREENFIELD, IN
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IMPD investigating overnight shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings that left one person dead and at least three wounded Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., East District officers were called to 2725 East Michigan Street, near the intersection of Rural Street, on a report of a person shot. Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who appeared to be shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
WESTFIELD, IN
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls

LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
