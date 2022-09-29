Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Indiana woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve corn stand over several weeks, which resulted in a $2,000 loss for the business owners, according to court documents. Teresa Lynn Kiner, 67, of Greenfield, was arrested and charged with 18 Level 6 felony...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
IMPD investigating overnight shootings that left 1 dead, 3 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two overnight shootings that left one person dead and at least three wounded Sunday. Just before 2 a.m., East District officers were called to 2725 East Michigan Street, near the intersection of Rural Street, on a report of a person shot. Officers found a woman on the sidewalk who appeared to be shot.
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
WRTV
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRTV
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting inside barbershop on Indianapolis' east side
Three people were shot, one fatally, Friday afternoon in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, police say.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Fox 59
IMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting inside east side barber shop
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead, and two other people are injured after a shooting inside a barber shop on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD said an officer was patrolling the area of East 10th Street and North Bosart Avenue when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
WTHR
Family of missing Indianapolis mother still looking for answers 9 years later
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a feeling that never goes away for the family of Jessica Masker, the feeling of loss and grief — with no definitive answers about what happened to the then 24-year-old mother of two, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nine years.
Fox 59
IMPD officer involved in crash with suspected impaired driver; ‘Reminder of why NOT to drink and drive’
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer is recovering from injuries suffered during a crash with a driver police suspect was impaired on Indy’s south side. Following the crash, the department warned about the dangers of drinking and driving. IMPD said a vehicle failed to yield to traffic on S....
wfft.com
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
Fox 59
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
WIBC.com
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls
LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
WTHR
Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1