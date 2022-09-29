ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When

Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County, NY
Restaurants
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Fishkill, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County Animal Hospital Offers Dogs a Sweet Goodbye with Sweet Treat

In one of the worst possible situations, one Hudson Valley animal hospital offers dogs one of the sweetest gestures I've ever seen. Let me start by saying that I hope that nobody reading this has to deal with this for a really long time! If and when the time comes for your dog to cross over the rainbow bridge, one employee at the Marbletown Animal Hospital posted on Facebook that they have started to offer dogs something most have never had before.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Apple Pies#Pie Crust#Bakery#Food Drink
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Did Neversink New York, get Its Name Because it Actually Sank?

The Hudson Valley is full of great history but I think we might have found something that most don't know. A Sullivan County town was once flooded on purpose, but why?. According to numerous sources, the town of Neversink was in fact at one time sunk and moved. Why would a town flood itself on purpose? That's a question I think most of us would ask! As far as an answer goes, from what we can tell you have to go back to the 1940s to find it. According to Wikipedia, the original location of Neversink (Neversink Flats and the town of Bittersweet) were the perfect location for a reservoir.
NEVERSINK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host

If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
KINGSTON, NY
Lite 98.7

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale

What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy