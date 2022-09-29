ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Browns missing starting DEs Cowney, Garrett against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without both starting defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after listing Jadeveon Clowney as inactive. Clowney will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice this week and had been listed as questionable.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
City
Buckeye, LA
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy