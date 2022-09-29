Read full article on original website
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6. Updated: 5 hours ago. Six people are dead after a single-car...
KETV.com
2 teens shot, walk into hospital
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens. OPD said they responded to a shots fired called Saturday night near 37th and W streets. When they arrived to the location, they did not locate victims or a scene. Officers were then dispatched to Bergan...
KETV.com
Lincoln Police: Sixth person dies after fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was injured in an Omaha shooting early Saturday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 6339 N 36th Ave at 2:16 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Officers said the call was upgrading to a shooting when they found a...
5 killed in Nebraska when car crashes into tree
LINCOLN, Neb. — Five people were killed and another was injured after the sedan they were riding in struck a tree early Sunday, Nebraska officials said. According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the scene at 2:16 a.m. CDT. Officials said a black Honda Accord believed to be headed east struck the tree.
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 a.m. in...
KETV.com
Two shot, one critically injured in two shootings early Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot several times and rushed to a hospital early Saturday. It happened near 36th and Martin streets at 2:15 a.m., where officers said they found 30-year-old Dominick Jones with multiple gunshot wounds. Responders said he was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition...
WOWT
Lincoln single-car crash kills 6
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Summer-like warmth continues. Updated: 15 hours ago. Cool this morning but another summer-like afternoon is on...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift. Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired. “I made sure my bullets...
KETV.com
Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
KETV.com
Man tackles suspect attempting to carjack mom with teen still inside
OMAHA, Neb. — It's tradition for Sheena Jackson and her daughters to celebrate birthdays in Omaha. They live in Atlantic, Ia. "We did facials and then massages in the afternoon," Jackson said. "My daughter had forgotten a couple of things so we went over to the CVS." Meanwhile, Mike...
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
KETV.com
One person hurt in two vehicle crash downtown
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say a gray SUV ran a light and crashed into another vehicle at 16th and Douglas streets. One person went to a hospital for injuries. Investigators said they issued citations at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
WOWT
Omaha murder suspect appears in court
Preparing for a real-life emergency. It's something you may not like to think about but it could save lives. A new residence hall for the school has a name. After closing its runway for 18 months, Offutt Air Force base is back open for business. Nebraska Regents approve alcohol sales...
klkntv.com
Night of drinking ended in strangulation at Lincoln Motel 6, court documents say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man whose remains were found in a dumpster at a northwest Lincoln motel was strangled, according to court documents filed Thursday. Lincoln Police Officer Robert Martin gave more details on what led up to the killing of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. On Aug. 29, Patz...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Pregnant pedestrian hit and killed in crash Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pregnant pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash by the University of Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 62nd and Dodge streets. After...
1011now.com
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
