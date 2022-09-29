ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

lonewolf58
3d ago

not fair we are struggling and here she lives at 2 places???she's using the city's money for her pleasure not right MAKE HER PAY.

Slow your roll player.
2d ago

That’s funny, I love it. The people that votes that kind into office doesn’t care that they don’t do anything for them, they just want the color in there.

Juanita Byram
3d ago

Of course she doesn’t..just like those 1st class plane tickets she stiffed the Nola taxpayers for..corrupt to the core.

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Latoya Cantrell
Helena Moreno
WDSU

New Orleans to launch Amnesty Late-Fee Program in October

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced the Amnesty Late-Fee Program that will assist eligible residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and have been unable to settle past-due accounts. The city encourages residents with delinquent accounts for parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel...
WDSU

New Orleans non-profit deploying to Florida in Ian's aftermath

NEW ORLEANS — Help from Louisiana continues to pour into areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The latest round of relief comes from New Orleans-based non-profit SBP, formerly known as the St. Bernard Project. Crews spent Friday at the non-profit's warehouse, packing up several trucks with supplies and tools to...
Calcasieu Parish News

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana

Another Defendant has Plead Guilty to a Staged Vehicle Collision Scheme in Louisiana. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on September 29, 2022, that Larry Picou (“Picou”), age 56, of Gibson, Louisiana has agreed to plead guilty on September 28, 2022, to count one in his indictment, charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00.
WDSU

NOPD investigating after child injured in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police department is investigating a shooting that injured a child. NOPD reports the shooting happened at the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers say a male juvenile was taken to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

