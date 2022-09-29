Read full article on original website
Josh Sperling Presents 'My Pleasure' at Sorry We're Closed
On view in Brussels until October 22. Windy, vibrant and no matter how many times you’ve seen it, always unpredictable — the work of Josh Sperling is a pleasure to witness. It’s fitting then, that his latest solo exhibition is titled My Pleasure. Housed at Sorry We’re...
Jenny Holzer Examines 'DEMENTED WORDS' at Hauser & Wirth
On view in New York until October 29. Wordplay has been a hallmark of Jenny Holzer’s career since the 1970s. From painting to prints, installations to sculpture, the American artist uses text to reflect on themes pertaining to personal experience, power systems, corruption and idealism. Following a massive series of installations at the Rockefeller Center, Holzer is showcasing another New York exhibition not far away at Hauser & Wirth’s 22nd Street location.
"Unboxing Valentino" SS23 Served Minimal Maximalism and Maximal Minimalism
After last season’s punch of pink, Pierpaolo Piccioli returns to Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 with “Unboxing Valentino.”. With this, Valentino looks towards purity, subtracting the unnecessary to focus on only the essentials, thus entering a more minimal era. This was down the last detail, as a charming warehouse fit with ornate metalwork was redone with a black floor and black benches, press releases, and invites were presented in simple black boxes, and the welcoming audio was akin to a dripping tap.
Pace Founder Unveils New Gallery in New York's Tribeca Neighborhood
The inaugural group exhibition will feature work from Julie Curtiss, David Hammons, Shahryar Nashat and more. Arne Glimcher, founder and chairman of Pace Gallery, unveiled a new project space dubbed 125 Newbury. The new location is named after the address of the original gallery Glimcher opened in Boston in 1960...
Isabel Marant SS23 Was a Throwback to Her '90s Debut
Since launching her eponymous label in 1994, Isabel Marant has embarked on a journey to create her ideal Marant personality — bold yet summoned by hints of grunge and bohemian chic. The designer’s laidback approach is constantly at the fore, and season after season, Marant proves effortlessly cool style is here to stay.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Review: A Moving Broadway Production of Tom Stoppard’s Intensely Personal Drama
In a radical departure from his usual intellectually esoteric style, Tom Stoppard’s new play is an intensely personal family drama. “Leopoldstadt,” which takes its name from the Jewish quarter of Vienna, doesn’t concern itself with quantum mechanics, metaphysical mysteries, Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle or Fermat’s Last Theorem — all topics the playwright has tackled in previous plays. But because it follows the disintegrating fortunes of a close-knit Jewish family (and their goyish relatives by marriage), it does deal, in its way, with chaos theory. The set (Richard Hudson, with a shout-out to the props team), costumes (Brigitte Reiffenstuel) and especially the lighting design...
Yohji Yamamoto’s Tattered Elegance Set a Halfway Mark for Paris’ SS23 Collections
For years, Yohji Yamamoto has continued to push the envelope for what ready-to-wear means in men’s and women’s clothing; jarring and incomprehensible to some, while decadent and understanding to others. For Spring/Summer 2023 the legendary designer presented a variegated assortment of all-black runway looks – all perfectly stitched together with varying degrees of layering and intricacy – which set a halfway mark for Paris’ SS23 collections.
Issey Miyake SS23 Brought Tears of Joy to Paris
On August 9, 2022, the legendary Japanese designer Issey Miyake died. The fashion world was in mourning, and still is in many ways as we approached Paris Fashion Week (and the fashion month) with high hopes to see the late designer put on yet another magical display, but that hasn’t stopped Miyake’s team from beautifully honoring his legacy and craft. As WWD reported, Paris is excited about the return of Japanese designers, as often it is names such as Miyake, Rei Kawakubo of COMME des GARÇONS, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and so on that bring the creativity, the allure, and the conceptual to Paris Fashion Week.
LOEWE SS23 Says Choose Your Player
Known for its extravagant and often whimsical approach to designing men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, LOEWE has been at the forefront of European luxury and craftsmanship for over 100 years. Under the watchful eye of Jonathan Anderson, the brand has seen a resurgence in popularity, and as LVMH’s oldest...
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece
The great playwright Tom Stoppard and his simpatico director Patrick Marber make a lasting gift of remembrance in the brilliant, gorgeous and devastating new play Leopoldstadt, opening tonight at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. But it’s a gift that comes with strings, ropes even, the author seems to be warning us: There’s burden attached to memory, and pain, and, above all, responsibility – duty, even – that accompanies every yellowed snapshot in an old family album and every fading face that once seemed fixed with such clarity. Most of us, thankfully, won’t have the unbearably catastrophic history to carry through life that the...
Ye to Show YEEZY SEASON 9 at Paris Fashion Week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Paris Fashion Week, you might have seen that Ye just walked in Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection, “The Mud Show.” But, keener ears may have heard the murmurs of a YEEZY show, and it has been confirmed: YEEZY SEASON 9 arrives tomorrow in Paris.
Daniel Lee Joins Burberry and Haider Ackermann Is Next Up at Jean Paul Gaultier in This Week's Top Fashion News
As fashion month comes to a close (peep all of our Paris Fashion Week coverage, here), the industry continues to excite with myriad game-changing announcements. This week, Daniel Lee was appointed the Chief Creative Officer of. , Haider Ackermann was selected as the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier...
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
Haider Ackermann Is Jean Paul Gaultier's Next Guest Designer
Jean Paul Gaultier has welcomed many a designer through its doors as of late, from Y/Project and Diesel’s Glenn Martens to Olivier Rousteing and sacai, and now it’s about to say hello to another new name — this time around, the legendary Haider Ackermann. The announcement was...
It Was All a Dream at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS23
“This collection is my dream. I couldn’t explain it to Vivienne, I didn’t know it, I just had to do it. I walked out the house and thought I was in Paris — something about the sky made me realize how much I wanted to be there.” That’s from Andreas Kronthaler, the Austrian Creative Director and design partner to Vivienne Westwood, who (under Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) has just shown his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week — and wasn’t it just fascinating.
Coperni's Spray-Painted Fabrican Dress Will Go Down In the Fashion History Books
Paris Fashion Week is well underway for Spring/Summer 2023, and so far there has been a number of monumental shows, notably Coperni. Despite starting considerably late, Creative Director/Co-Founder Sébastien Meyer and CEO/Co-Founder Arnaud Vaillant delivered a truly magical moment in fashion that’s destined for the history books. Presenting a naked Bella Hadid, the model walked onto an illuminated platform before being sprayed with what seemed to be paint by two technicians.
Bricks & Wood Opens SPACE(S), A Multi-Use Store, Gallery and Creative Space
Bricks & Wood is Los Angeles through and through: the brand was founded by South Central native Kacey Lynch, has worked with with the Los Angles Dodgers and paid homage to the City of Angels on its sneaker collabs with New Balance and K-Swiss. Now, Bricks & Wood is planting its flag even more firmly with the opening of SPACE(S), a multi-functional, well, space that Lynch says can be a “store, showroom, gallery, music venue, food pop up or whatever else comes to mind — it’s not one static thing, it’s all of the above.”
Glashütte Original’s First Diver Chronograph is Made for Nautical Adventures
Renowned for its classic timepieces, Glashütte Original has been developing watches for the last two centuries with its traditional, German-born craftsmanship. Now, the heritage watchmaker turns its focus to outdoor watches, as it releases the SeaQ Chronograph. Marking the first diver Chronograph in the brand’s Specialist collection, the new...
Matthew M Williams' Vision for Givenchy Materializes for SS23
Matthew M Williams brought Givenchy to Paris Fashion Week last season, expressing his menswear with a luxury streetwear ideology. For today’s womenswear show, MMW took a decidedly different direction decked in sophistication. To a soundtrack of classic songs — including likes of Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” and Noise Addict’s “I...
In4mation Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Albino & Preto Collaboration
Building on their 2019 collaboration, In4mation is celebrating its 20th anniversary by teaming up with Albino & Preto once again. The collaboration sees the duo celebrate their shared Honolulu upbringing marked by iconic backdrops and local spots like Mililani High School, “The Ditch,” and other stomping grounds. The 808 area code focus highlights the laid-back culture communicating the narrative of skateboarding, “grabbing chow” and of course training jiu-jitsu.
