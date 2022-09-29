ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAeM0_0iFWsN9B00

The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as administration officials try to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions were imposed in July on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

“So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products," said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The administration uses an August 2018 executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump as its authority to impose the sanctions.

President Joe Biden ’s administration has been working to renew the nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The agreement placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Iran insists it never received.

In addition, the U.S. has taken steps to punish Iran's government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained this month by the morality police, who said she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the morality police and the leaders of other Iranian law enforcement agencies, denying them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

China Trying to Rescue Russia From Ukraine Debacle | Opinion

"We call on all parties to achieve a ceasefire and stop the war through dialogue and negotiation, and to find a solution that takes into account the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on the 21st of this month. "We also hope the international community will create the conditions and space for this."
INDIA
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#U S Sanctions#Stall#Iranian#The State Department#Chinese#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

ABC News

850K+
Followers
181K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy