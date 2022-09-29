ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Direct payments worth up to $1,050 going out to millions of Americans – what not to do before you get your money

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rc82r_0iFWsDJv00

MILLIONS can look forward to checks for as much as $1,050 going out next week.

California will begin issuing the Middle Class Tax refund directly to bank accounts and mailboxes on October 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vTbz_0iFWsDJv00
Californians will receive a direct payment courtesy of the Franchise Tax Board Credit: Getty

In the meantime, Californians have been calling the Franchise Tax Board (FTB) with non-stop questions regarding payments and how quickly the funds will be sent out.

After being bombarded with calls, the FTB is asking Californians to stop contacting them asking if there is a way to speed up the payments.

“MCTR payments cannot be accelerated by contacting FTB,” the agency told Nexstar, as reported by KTLA.

“Californians who meet all eligibility criteria do not need to do anything to receive their payments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COpGs_0iFWsDJv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wqH1_0iFWsDJv00

The agency said if you've met all the requirements, the best thing to do is just wait.

If you don't see your payment on October 7, don't worry.

This is because the funds are being issued in two rounds.

The first set of funds will be issued from October 7 to 25.

The second round will go out from October 28 to November 14.

Residents who received either of the Golden State Stimulus payments will be the first ones to get their payments.

There will also be relief funds distributed in the form of debit cards if you didn't file electronically for 2020 taxes.

Those will be mailed to qualifying California residents from October 25 to January 15, a much longer window.

Eligibility for the refund

The one-time direct payment of a maximum of $1,050 should be directly deposited in the accounts of California residents who filed their 2020 taxes, per the FTB

The other requirements are:

  • You must be a California resident for the six months of the 2020 tax year and will remain a resident while payments are distributed
  • Fall within a number of California income tiers
  • Weren't eligible to be claimed as a dependent in 2020
  • You filed your 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021

Additionally, depending on your annual income, you shouldn't expect to be awarded the full $1,050.

It all depends on the specific area of California you live in, as well.

Other refunds going out

Several states across the country are also sending their residents inflation relief checks in the coming months.

Two pieces of legislation offer eligible taxpayers up to $1,500 in New Mexico.

Married couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses with an adjusted gross income of up to $150,000 will receive $500.

Single taxpayers and married couples filing separately with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 will get $250.

Thousands of Hawaiians are set to receive their rebates of up to $300 in the coming week after a delivery issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJQSq_0iFWsDJv00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ca7ym_0iFWsDJv00

Stay up to date with all the refunds that become available through our tax rebate blog.

Plus, see the 17 states that will be sending out inflation-related refunds of up to $1,500.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Adjusted Gross Income#Direct Payments#Rebates#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Middle Class Tax#Californians#The Franchise Tax Board#Ftb#Nexstar#Ktla
Wild Orchid Media

CONFIRMED: $350 Stimulus Payments Will Begin This Week

The State Department of Human Services, which will be in control of disbursing the payments, has begun sending emails to eligible recipients. We have confirmed that the State of Georgia Department of Human Servies, who will be in charge of distributing the stimulus money authorized by Governor Brian Kemp several weeks ago, has begun sending emails to all eligible recipients of the funds, in an effort to make sure they have updated their email addresses on file with the Department.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
Wild Orchid Media

When Can You Expect the New Cash Assistance to Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF Recipients?

The Veracity Report and Wild Orchid Media will help explain when and how those benefits can be expected by eligible Georgia residents. By now, most residents of Georgia know that Governor Brian Kemp recently authorized the payout of up to $350 to all Georgia residents who receive Medicaid, SNAP, and/or TANF benefits, but few know when or how they can expect to see that money. After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Health and Human Services to get legitimate answers, we will help make sense of that now.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Times

Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Up To $3,200 Automatically Sent To Eligible Americans; Check If You Are Eligible

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's enduring impacts, the federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus check. But the good news is that states are stepping up, and reports of extra direct payments being made to bank accounts are becoming more regular. In fact, about half of all states have either paid out or will shortly pay out money.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mr Ethan

SNAP payments in 2022: What's changed so far, and what can you expect for the rest of the year?

Count your blessings if your fridge is complete, and you don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps), is a federal program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that helps more than 41 million Americans get enough to eat. Families and individuals who qualify can use the program to buy food like fruits and vegetables, bread and cereals, raw meat, and dairy.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
784K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy