Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
The possibilities for Shore Line East
Shore Line East is eyeing an expansion into Rhode Island, but it has always operated at a huge loss compared to Metro-North's New Haven Line.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
Scribe
750 Whitney Avenue
East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 2
What's left of Ian is swirling to our south. We'll have lots of clouds, a few scattered light showers, and a gusty wind today.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
newscentermaine.com
Trapped moose freed from fence in late-night rescue in Connecticut
BARKHAMSTED, Conn — A moose trapped in a fence was rescued late Friday night and was able to walk away without any apparent injuries. State police responded to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted, where a moose was entangled in one of the fences. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and EnCon police assisted.
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
Hospitalization of Connecticut School Kids Reminds Us To Protect ‘The Stash’
According to several reports from last week, three New Haven Middle School students and a high school student were hospitalized last week after ingesting what is said to be edibles. Reports came at us from everywhere including Fox 61, News 8 WTNH, The New Haven Register, Fox News, and others...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Another Football Fight
2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
Register Citizen
14 haunted events to check out in CT in October
Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Comments / 0