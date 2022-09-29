ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

750 Whitney Avenue

East Rock beauty - Location, location, location! Eli Whitney Apartments is located in East Rock, New Haven's most desirable neighborhood. The Yale Shuttle stops in front of Eli, and Albertus College is a short walk away. But there is plenty to do when you aren't at work or school. A few blocks away is Edgerton Park where summertime festivals are held. Or maybe you prefer to hike to the summit of East Rock Park to take in the view of the Long Island Sound and downtown New Haven. Maybe you prefer to get around on a bicycle? We have plenty of bike storage in the basement. Biking to downtown and the New Haven Green is quick and easy. Here at Eli Whitney Apartments, we don't hate your car. Come park it in your FREE assigned parking space behind the building! (This is unheard of in New Haven!!)
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs

BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
CONNECTICUT STATE
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
ORANGE, CT
newscentermaine.com

Trapped moose freed from fence in late-night rescue in Connecticut

BARKHAMSTED, Conn — A moose trapped in a fence was rescued late Friday night and was able to walk away without any apparent injuries. State police responded to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted, where a moose was entangled in one of the fences. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department and EnCon police assisted.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Another Football Fight

2022-10-02@1:10pm–#Norwalk CT– Another fight at Norwalk High School-Brien McMahon High School. Radio reports say a coach was punched in the face. Police are on the way. UPDATE: The coach was hit in the head with a helmet. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

14 haunted events to check out in CT in October

Trail of Terror, Wallingford: A must-experience for Connecticut horror fans. Almost two acres of wooded grounds hold thrills and chills for anyone who dares to enter. Proceeds are also donated to local charities, making it frightful for a cause. Oct. 1, then Fri.–Sun. through Oct. 30. 60 N. Plains Hwy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE

