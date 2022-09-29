ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are just discovering what the lines on their palms really mean about their personality & it’s blowing their mind

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HAVE you ever wondered what the lines on your palms really mean?

An expert recently shared what the different lines can reveal about your personality, career and even love life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVMoZ_0iFWpvgK00
Do you know what the different lines of your hands mean? Credit: TIKTOK

Mia Yilin took to TikTok to explain what the it all means and how how can read your own.

Love Life

According to Mia, who is an expert on Chinese culture, if you want to know about your love life you should examine your heart line.

She explained: "It starts from under the pinky and runs across the palm towards to middle finger or forefinger."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Iac4_0iFWpvgK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19M9C7_0iFWpvgK00

So what does it all mean?

Mia said: "If your heart line is short, that means you're a powerful and stubborn person and like to take things as they come.

"This implies that you may be isolated by others and lead a rocky love life."

However, if your hear line is long and reaches opposite sides of the palm "you are a very independent person and would rather break than bend," Mia revealed.

She continued: "Although you will undergo a lot of hardship you will eventually find great success and are a faithful partner and get hurt by conflicts in your relationships."

Personality and career

If you want to know about your personality and career you should focus on your headline, which can be found between your thumb and forefinger, just below the heart line.

Mia explained: "The headline represents your wisdom, beliefs and thinking ability.

"If the line is long you are considerate, logical and responsive.

"If the line is short you'll often find yourself having difficulty making decisions and rushing into things."

Not only that, but the direction of the line can reveal loads about you too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVWsc_0iFWpvgK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVZD9_0iFWpvgK00

"If the head line is straight then you are practical, dedicated and great at science, technology and maths," the expert revealed.

"If the line is curved you are gentle, tolerant and creative, you were born to be in the spotlight and pursue careers in PR, media, social sciences and literature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pduyl_0iFWpvgK00
A short heart line means something very different to a long one Credit: TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117QhC_0iFWpvgK00
Your head line can reveal loads about your personality Credit: TIKTOK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYkpt_0iFWpvgK00
If your head line is straight you're a practical person Credit: TIKTOK

