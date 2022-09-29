Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Schools in Marion County remain closed
According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
orangeobserver.com
Forty-four OCPS schools are without power or partial power
Orange County Public Schools has completed its assessment of all schools and district facilities. Although the district overall had limited damage to 210 school sites, there are a few schools at which the impacts were higher than most. The district believes schools will be able to reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as long as electrical power is restored.
click orlando
Orlando suffers major water main break, urges residents to limit water use until further notice
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando on Sunday urged residents to severely limit their water use after a major water main break overnight. The city said its No. 1, 2 and 3 lift stations suffered the main break around 2 a.m., causing an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes.
Orlando city officials ask residents to limit water usage following sewer issues
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is issuing an immediate water usage advisory as wastewater staff is conducting emergency repairs to return sewer service, due to sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian. According to a news release, at approximately 2 a.m., city Lift Stations 1, 2, and 3...
villages-news.com
The Villages head of hospitality named to lead newly created CDD 15 board
The Villages head of hospitality has been named to lead the newly created Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors. Spencer Novak, who is executive director of hospitality for The Villages, will serve as chairman of the CDD 15 board. CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala
There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
villages-news.com
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
villages-news.com
Educate yourself before complaining about young people in The Villages
All those complaining about those under 55 buying homes in The Villages obviously didn’t do their research. Florida law permits 20 percent of all homes in age-restricted communities to be open to any age. Currently about 75,000 homes, and growing. Would you like me to do the math for you?
villages-news.com
50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages
Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere Prep recognized as the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche
Windermere Preparatory School has been recognized at the No. 2 Best Private K-12 School in the Orlando Area by Niche. Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, provides in-depth profiles on every school and college in America with over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools.
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
Bay News 9
Residents at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village evacuate to escape flooding
Osceola County issued an executive order demanding a mandatory evacuation for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village campus. A mandatory evacuation went into effect for people living at the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Those who refused to leave the senior living community could face a second...
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
Villages Daily Sun
Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup
Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
