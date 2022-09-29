ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

mycbs4.com

Schools in Marion County remain closed

According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Forty-four OCPS schools are without power or partial power

Orange County Public Schools has completed its assessment of all schools and district facilities. Although the district overall had limited damage to 210 school sites, there are a few schools at which the impacts were higher than most. The district believes schools will be able to reopen Monday, Oct. 3, as long as electrical power is restored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala

There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

50-bed inpatient rehab hospital to be built south of State Road 44 in The Villages

Encompass Health Corp. has announced it plans to build Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages, Florida. The hospital will be located south of the Meggison Road and Warm Springs Avenue intersection. Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Too many complaints about The Villages

I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church seek donations for ‘Faith and Blue’ children’s book drive

The Ocala Police Department is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used books during an upcoming book drive that will benefit the youth in the community. As part of this year’s National Faith and Blue Weekend, the Ocala Police Department, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Poinciana Heights Task Force will team up to host a book drive on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center located at 1510 NW 4th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages

The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
THE VILLAGES, FL

