Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Take a look at Albany’s new fitness court

So this is what the new fitness court in Albany looks like. I’ve written about it several times, and on Thursday I took a look at the completed thing. The installers for the company, National Fitness Campaign of San Francisco, told me Monday they would be finished by Wednesday night. And sure enough, on Thursday the finished court was sitting there, still spotless and pristine.
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans

EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
LANE COUNTY, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
Thesiuslaw News

More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer

Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield woman rescued from South Sister

SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager

EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
OAKRIDGE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
PLEASANT HILL, OR
WWEEK

Country Music Festival Promoter Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Three country music festivals in Oregon and Idaho shut down in 2019—and it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Vendors at the Country Crossing Music Festival, last held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, say they were stiffed. Lax security and excessive drinking at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville led Linn County officials to revoke its permit.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school

EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY

A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
ROSEBURG, OR

