nbc16.com
Events set for Sunday to kick off Roseburg's sesquicentennial celebration
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg turns 150 years old on October 3, 2022 – and community organizers are busy planning a month full of Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events to springboard the community into the next 150 years, the Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial Planning Committee reports. This Sunday,...
nbc16.com
Halloween fun begins with 'haunted farm' opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
nbc16.com
Firefighters hold fundraiser at Autzen tailgate
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Association of Fire Fighters "Fill the Boots" fundraising campaign took place at Autzen this afternoon. Members from the Eugene Springfield fire departments gathered by the Eugene Science Center to join in on the tailgating festivities, and raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Previously, firefighters raised money through on-the-street campaigns, but about ten years ago they moved to tailgates.
hh-today.com
Take a look at Albany’s new fitness court
So this is what the new fitness court in Albany looks like. I’ve written about it several times, and on Thursday I took a look at the completed thing. The installers for the company, National Fitness Campaign of San Francisco, told me Monday they would be finished by Wednesday night. And sure enough, on Thursday the finished court was sitting there, still spotless and pristine.
nbc16.com
YMCA community capital campaign complete after $1 million Tykeson match exceeded
EUGENE, Ore. — The $5 million Community Phase of the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA is compete, just 10 months after it launched. This comes as the $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation has been met. “This is a testament to this community’s vision of...
nbc16.com
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained
Two months after being ignited by lightning, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and has reached 27% containment by a decreasing force of more than 1,000 firefighters. The post Two-month-old Cedar Creek Fire tops 120K acres as east wind returns; now 27% contained appeared first on KTVZ.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
Thesiuslaw News
More evidence discovered on human remains by Fred Meyer
Sept. 29, 2022 - The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in helping to identify the human remains that were located off of Hwy 101 across from Fred Meyer. Officers located other items with the remains that included; a Chevy key and fob, black athletic track style pants with a white stripe down the legs, black hoodie sweater, large in size brown rubber boots and black sunglasses.
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for suspect they say stole from teenager
EUGENE, Ore. -- After an unknown man broke into a vehicle and stole valuables, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to identify the suspect. According to the EPD, on March 30 a Eugene mother and her teenage daughter parked their vehicle at a restaurant and had dinner. Police say they returned to the car to find the passenger window shattered and the daughter’s school bag stolen. Police said the bag had the teen’s keys, school computer and wallet with debit card and social security card.
nbc16.com
Fire containment increases for Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews continued to secure the fire perimeter near Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie communities, Thursday, in anticipation of weather that could challenge containment lines. Ground crews remained busy, Thursday, reducing fuel loads and removing brush. Crews were also active cleaning up, relocating equipment, and road...
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
kezi.com
One man dead after car crash in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore.- One man is dead after his car rolled off of the roadway. On Friday, at about 11:11 p.m. the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Parkway Road near Valley Road in Pleasant Hill. A white Chevrolet S10 was...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man attempts to steal two 30-packs & two 12-packs of beer
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Monday after he walked out of a local store in an attempt to steal beer and batteries, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Police say the 33-year-old man "pushed out a shopping cart from Fred Meyer which contained two thirty...
WWEEK
Country Music Festival Promoter Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Three country music festivals in Oregon and Idaho shut down in 2019—and it wasn’t because of the pandemic. Vendors at the Country Crossing Music Festival, last held at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, say they were stiffed. Lax security and excessive drinking at the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville led Linn County officials to revoke its permit.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
kezi.com
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED TWICE, RELEASED TWICE, ON TUESDAY
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
