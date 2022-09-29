Read full article on original website
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, neuroscientist attacks Miami Dolphins
Chris Nowinski tweeted prior to the start of the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals game Thursday night that playing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be “a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL.”. Tagovailoa did play and was slammed to the turf by Josh Tupou. On a second-and-7 snap at...
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams ‘feared’ to have a significant knee injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams left Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury and there
Steelers turn to Kenny Pickett, but it’s not enough to avoid loss to Jets
PITTSBURGH — Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the second...
4 Observations: Poyer, picks, poise lead to Bills Week 4 win
BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points […]
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Former Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw reveals cancer battle, updates health status
Because social media can be the worst sometimes there had been some discussion regarding the appearance of former Pittsburgh Steelers great Terry Bradshaw in recent weeks. During Fox’s NFL pregame show Sunday Bradshaw shared with everyone why he maybe hasn’t looked or performed at his best recently. And, the Hall of Fame passer shared some good news, too.
Ex-Steeler Antonio Brown exposes himself in Dubai pool, per video
Controversy seems to follow Antonio Brown wherever he goes. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That trend continued on Saturday, when the New York Post released videos from a May 14 incident at a Dubai hotel pool. Brown, who was apparently nude in the...
Ohio State and Tennessee rising, Clemson and USC looking vulnerable: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- The college football playoff discussion rolls on with every team in the country looking vulnerable to varying degrees. That leads Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah into a deep discussion of their 10 playoff contenders, including Clemson and USC, which both escaped last week. There is a...
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth, a ‘huge part of we’ve done here,’ signed to extension
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Calvin Booth on Sunday. Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020. “Calvin has been a...
