Santa Rosa County, FL

Lawmen bust 10 in Shalimar raid on alleged public nuisance residence

SHALIMAR, Fla. — A narcotics search warrant has led to the arrest of 10 people in Shalimar, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after its Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property.
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
MPD arrests 2 men after they allegedly try to run from police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested two men after police said they tried to elude officers. According to authorities, multiple subjects were seen armed with guns at Central Drive and Gulf Field Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived and tried to talk with them, they ran away but were caught. Two male juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. Jamichael McKenzie, 21, and Ja’Shawn Thomas, 19, were taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge

PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
UPDATE: Pensacola man charged for double shooting on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man faces several charges for Thursday night's double shooting in Escambia County. Keenan Hall was arrested late Thursday night and charged with:. attempted homicide (two counts) aggravated battery (two counts) firing weapon (two counts) damaging property (two counts) weapon offense. Hall is being...
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday. First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures. There has been no word...
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
