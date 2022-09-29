Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Lawmen bust 10 in Shalimar raid on alleged public nuisance residence
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A narcotics search warrant has led to the arrest of 10 people in Shalimar, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after its Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
WEAR
Troopers: Woman airlifted to hospital following crash on Hwy 98 in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Santa Rosa County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 5:40 p.m. a Santa Rosa County deputy saw a woman driving all over the road on Highway 98. FHP says the deputy told...
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 2 men after they allegedly try to run from police
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested two men after police said they tried to elude officers. According to authorities, multiple subjects were seen armed with guns at Central Drive and Gulf Field Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived and tried to talk with them, they ran away but were caught. Two male juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. Jamichael McKenzie, 21, and Ja’Shawn Thomas, 19, were taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
WTVM
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
niceville.com
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine reportedly found in Mary Esther man’s car
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A Mary Esther man has been charged with trafficking in narcotics after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs in his car. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Nija Gamble, 32, of Cypress Street, faces three felony narcotics...
WEAR
UPDATE: Pensacola man charged for double shooting on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man faces several charges for Thursday night's double shooting in Escambia County. Keenan Hall was arrested late Thursday night and charged with:. attempted homicide (two counts) aggravated battery (two counts) firing weapon (two counts) damaging property (two counts) weapon offense. Hall is being...
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Mother’s Finest shooting suspect now facing attempted murder charge: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges. Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according […]
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
niceville.com
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
WEAR
Inmate who escaped work-release program in Escambia County sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A inmate who escaped during a work-release program in Escambia County back in May was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday. Anthony Barnes, 29, cut off his ankle monitor after being allowed to leave prison to participate in a work-release program in Escambia County. Barnes...
WALA-TV FOX10
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday. First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures. There has been no word...
WPMI
Mobile Police: Two teens arrested after carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to 1728 Rosedale Road, Doyle Park, in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had met two unknown males at the location. The unknown subjects produced...
31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
