MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested two men after police said they tried to elude officers. According to authorities, multiple subjects were seen armed with guns at Central Drive and Gulf Field Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived and tried to talk with them, they ran away but were caught. Two male juveniles were detained and later released to their parents. Jamichael McKenzie, 21, and Ja’Shawn Thomas, 19, were taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO