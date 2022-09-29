Read full article on original website
Bearcat Bounce 10/4
This was a big week in Bearcat-land, as the football team moved back inside the top 25 with a win on the road against Tulsa and some out of control zebras, plus huge updates on basketball recruiting with a big announcement from a priority target potentially coming tonight. What ended...
Setting the Stage: Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Jarret Johnson breaks down the matchup, plus provides kickoff and broadcast details for Texas Tech's Big 12 road game against No. 7 Oklahoma State.
Rapid Fire: Oklahoma State Week
What was your main takeaway from Texas Tech's 37-28 loss at Kansas State?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: I think the biggest point is that it is not going to be easy to beat anyone in this conference and Tech has to play their best football in every game to get to a bowl game. I still believe 7-5 or 6-6 is doable but there will be no easy wins. Can you say parity in the Big 12.
Times Gazette
TYFO headed to Bengals’ stadium
What their coach calls a once in a lifetime opportunity will be afforded several Greenfield youngsters and their coaches Sunday when they get a chance to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m super pumped for it and it’s something they’ll remember the...
2023 four-star point guard Jizzle James nearing a decision
Jizzle James, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is winding down his recruiting process following official visits and cutting his list down to a final three. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia is down to Cincinnati, Georgia and LSU. He took an official...
Cincinnati commit tracker: Amare Snowden picks off two passes and more future Bearcats make big plays
High school football is back in the state of Ohio and numerous other states across the country. As a result, many future Cincinnati Bearcats are taking the field for their senior seasons. With that in mind, Bearcat Journal searched the internet trying to find as many stats and highlights as...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native with a Fort Myers home worries about damage from Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian-related rescue efforts continue, some residents in Fort Myers still wait to see if their homes survived the storm. Ron Benninga is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Walnut Hills High School. He and his wife, Gigi, now split their time between Illinois and Fort Myers, where the couple bought a condo earlier this year to be near his mother.
Fox 19
Little Miami Scenic Trail complete, 10 years in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great Parks of Hamilton County celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Beechmont Bridge Trail connector Sunday afternoon at Otto Armleder Park. The free community event, coined “Go-Big Day,” celebrated the conclusion of the 10-year project of the Little Miami Scenic Trail, which connects the Armleder trail to the Lunken trail.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Spotted During The Chicks' Show at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center
Fiery country-pop trio The Chicks brought the heat to their Riverbend Music Center performance on Oct. 2. The show was originally slated for June 21 but was rescheduled due to vocal issues. Patty Griffin opened the show. Keep scrolling to catch a glimpse of everything we saw during The Chicks' performance at Riverbend Music Center.
What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati?
For trick or treating in the Queen City, only chocolate will suffice. The Kroger Co. reveals which beloved candy is flying off the shelves. The post What Is the No. 1 Best-Selling Halloween Candy in Cincinnati? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 30–October 2
What are you up to this weekend? We have a few things in mind. The post Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 30–October 2 appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse retires flagship location
The steakhouse is moving just a few blocks away to a new spot on Vine Street near Fountain Square in a place, now known as The Foundry.
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
AdWeek
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
WLWT 5
Details of unsolved Cincinnati homicides will soon be shared in new podcast series
CINCINNATI — The phrase "cold case" conjures up pain and frustration for William Franklin. He lost his teenage son to gun violence more than three years ago. No one has been arrested in connection with the crime. "He was a typical kid, you know, doing everyday things," Franklin said.
Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list
One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the c
Fox 19
WATCH: Trailer for Cincinnati-filmed ‘Bones and All’ is here. What local spots do you see?
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The official trailer for “Bones and All,” a movie filmed in Cincinnati last summer, has arrived, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The film stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, and was directed by Luca Guadagnino, marking Guadagnino and Chalamet’s first collaboration since 2017′s “Call Me by Your Name.”
WLWT 5
Weekend weather planner: Remnants of Hurricane Ian to bring rain, wind to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Ian makes a second mainland landfall as a Category 1 storm in the afternoon. There will be a storm surge of up to 4 to 7 feet from Charleston, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Rainfall totals on the Carolina Coast could be 8 to 12 inches.
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
