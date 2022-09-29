What was your main takeaway from Texas Tech's 37-28 loss at Kansas State?. Steven Chapman, Photographer: I think the biggest point is that it is not going to be easy to beat anyone in this conference and Tech has to play their best football in every game to get to a bowl game. I still believe 7-5 or 6-6 is doable but there will be no easy wins. Can you say parity in the Big 12.

