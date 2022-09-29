Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Master List of Halloween Trick or Treat Dates in Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – A master list where you can find all of the dates for Halloween trick or treat in the area. If there are some missing please message us and we will put them in the areas needed. Amanda October 29, 2022, 4 pm Halloween parade 5 pm...
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
Record-Herald
Census: City continues to grow
The City of Washington Court House continues to grow, according to the US Census, which was referenced by city manager Joe Denen at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Denen provided the council with multiple graphs from the latest census. In the 2010 Census, the city’s population was 14,192; in 2020 the population was 14,401; and the population projection from July 2021 is 14,496.
Record-Herald
Silent Watch event held Friday
Record-Herald media sales consultant Kathy Patterson and Anne Quinn, Carnegie Public Library MLIS-Head of Children’s Services, participated in Friday’s Silent Watch event at the Fayette County Courthouse. The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission hosted the third-annual event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it.
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware County community members try to save their police department
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about de-funding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
Record-Herald
McClain defeats WCH volleyball in five sets
The Washington Lady Lions hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on Thursday in an exciting match up between the two FAC foes. McClain would ultimately come out on top in five sets, 3-2. Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-12. McClain responded by winning the next two sets, 25-19...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
WSYX ABC6
Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
iheart.com
Chillicothe Paving Nearly Finished, and City Is Planning for Next Year
Chillicothe street paving is nearly finished, and the city is seeking grants and making plans for next year. Kevin Coleman spoke with Mayor Luke Feeney after last week's council session. Feeney says city paving is about 80% completed, with High Street under way this week. He said it was pushed...
Delaware Gazette
Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park
Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
