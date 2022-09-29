The City of Washington Court House continues to grow, according to the US Census, which was referenced by city manager Joe Denen at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Denen provided the council with multiple graphs from the latest census. In the 2010 Census, the city’s population was 14,192; in 2020 the population was 14,401; and the population projection from July 2021 is 14,496.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO