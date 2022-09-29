ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

WDTN

45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
SPRING VALLEY, OH
Record-Herald

Census: City continues to grow

The City of Washington Court House continues to grow, according to the US Census, which was referenced by city manager Joe Denen at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Denen provided the council with multiple graphs from the latest census. In the 2010 Census, the city’s population was 14,192; in 2020 the population was 14,401; and the population projection from July 2021 is 14,496.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Silent Watch event held Friday

Record-Herald media sales consultant Kathy Patterson and Anne Quinn, Carnegie Public Library MLIS-Head of Children’s Services, participated in Friday’s Silent Watch event at the Fayette County Courthouse. The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission hosted the third-annual event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
City
Washington Court House, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Washington State
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
WILMINGTON, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Delaware County community members try to save their police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about de-funding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

McClain defeats WCH volleyball in five sets

The Washington Lady Lions hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on Thursday in an exciting match up between the two FAC foes. McClain would ultimately come out on top in five sets, 3-2. Washington started out strong, winning the first set 25-12. McClain responded by winning the next two sets, 25-19...
GREENFIELD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Groundbreaking held for new Delaware County sports park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The did was already moving but on Friday it became official: a new sports park is coming to Delaware County. Ground was officially broken Friday for the Jennings Sports Park in Lewis Center. It's part of the massive Evans Farms development featuring hundreds of new...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Hot air balloons to invade Liberty Park

Liberty Township’s Community Improvement Corporation — Living in Liberty — will host its second annual Liberty Lift-Off Hot Air Balloon Festival and Game Day with Buckeye Football Alumni on Oct. 8-9. Liberty Lift-Off is planning on 10-plus hot air balloon teams launching flights over Powell, Liberty Township...
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
COLUMBUS, OH

