Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lima News
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
spectrumnews1.com
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
tigerdroppings.com
Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights
[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio
OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio. *The following list of events is accurate...
columbusunderground.com
One-Hour Road Trip: In Pursuit of New Old Stuff in Mount Victory
I have loved antiquing since childhood, which I’ve come to understand is somewhat uncommon. “Wait – so you’re telling me you were just this little kid, rummaging around in a bunch of old people’s old stuff?” my friend once asked while we were elbow deep in 1950s cocktail hour albums.
Frost advisory issued for almost all of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Details of new Kroger contract sent to central Ohio union members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet […]
He's Downright perfect: Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio is all about supporting new parents and educating them about their child’s special needs. DSACO works tirelessly to raise awareness about the disorder, so parents know that Down syndrome is nothing to be afraid of, even if you’re a single, teenage mom.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
The 12 Best All-Inclusive Ohio Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Ohio is defined by its major cities and the cultural scenes within them. The state contains several hot spots for professional sports, art, and more. Ohio is best...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency Shares Preferred Way to Meet Volunteer and Donation Need in Florida
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian. For those Ohioans who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Ohio minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Ohio's minimum wage will be increasing at the start of 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Ohio's minimum wage will increase by 80 cents for non-tipped employees from $9.30 per hour to $10.10 per hour. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by 40 cents from $4.65 per hour to...
Look: Baby born in Ohio family's driveway after less than an hour of labor
An Ohio woman said her fourth child turned out to be especially impatient and ended up being born in the driveway of her home.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
Ohio Dog in Shelter Over 2,555 Days Finally Finds His Forever Home: 'Flip Is a Very Loving Dog'
Flip's new pet parent told PEOPLE the rescue dog is adjusting well to home life and recently enjoyed his first nap in a big bed After spending years in the shelter system, Flip the dog has a forever home. On Sept. 16, PEOPLE shared the black-and-white dog's story. At that time, the 7-year-old rescue pooch had spent over 2,555 days in Ohio shelters waiting to be adopted. Jennifer Schorr, the associate director of the education division at the Buckeye Community Hope Foundation, heard about Flip's situation through a Facebook...
Comments / 0