Warren, MI

Detroit News

Warren streets surrounding train derailment closed until Monday

Roads surrounding the site of a train derailment in Warren on Thursday will remain closed until Monday, police say. East and westbound Stephens Road and 9 Mile Road are both closed west of Groesbeck Highway, where the derailment occurred. Police are hopeful all roads will be fully open by Monday morning.
WARREN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
ClickOnDetroit.com

$275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know

A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it. The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

GLWA: Broken water main finally replaced, system will return to normal Wednesday

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a major water main that broke in August has been fully repaired, and the water system should begin operating normally this week. The ten-foot-wide pipe distributes finished drinking water from Lake Huron to some communities in Oakland, Macomb, and Lapeer counties. The break initially led to boil water advisories for nearly one million customers.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

