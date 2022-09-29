Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
Watch Coolio’s final ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ performance before his death
Coolio performed his 1995 smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” one last time just a week before his death. The rapper took the stage for an “I Love the ’90s” tour stop in Texas this past weekend. On Instagram, he posted a video of the performance, which showed the crowd singing along to the classic track from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack. Coolio appeared healthy in the clip as he performed a nearly 30-minute set and walked the stage hyping up the audience and his band members. Vanilla Ice, who was also performing at the same show, told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking...
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
As people mourn the death of Coolio, a video resurfaced showing just how cool he was
Not many college kids get to say Coolio performed 'Gangsta's Paradise' in their dorm room.
Coolio death: Snoop Dogg, Denzel Curry and Ice Cube lead tributes to Gangster’s Paradise rapper
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Denzel Curry are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death. The US rapper, known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise”, died on Wednesday (28 September). Coolio’s management firm, Trinity Artists...
NME
Popculture
Coolio Missed Major TV Gig Before His Death
Coolio was seemingly in good health before his passing, so much so that he was still touring. The rapper died unexpectedly at the age of 59 on Sept. 28 while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Reports reveal he was in the area to take care of business for his passport as he was preparing to visit Germany in the days ahead. But as it turns out, it wasn't the only thing on his plate. TMZ reports he was set to appear on one of Nick Cannon's Wild N' Out. Sources told the media outlet he was scheduled to appear in Atlanta to film an episode of the VH1 show Tuesday, Sept. 20 but he was forced to cancel last minute.
West Coast rapper ‘Coolio’ dies at 59
West Coast rapper Coolio, known for hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “C U When U Get There,” has died at the age of 59. NBC News confirmed the rapper’s death from his manager, who said the musician died from a heart attack in his bathroom. TMZ first reported the death of the famous hip hop…
Popculture
Popculture
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
Popculture
Billboard
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
Popculture
Popculture
NFL・
Popculture
Popculture
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Hip Hop Legend DJ Premier
DJ Premiere has been producing since the 1980s and still creates music. You can not list some of hip hop’s most significant producers without mentioning the veteran musician. He is best known for producing all of Gang Starr’s music comprised of himself and the late Keith Edward Elam, better known as Guru, but has worked with everyone in the business from Rakim to Janet Jackson.
