Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
How Does the Justice Department Deal With Judge Cannon Now?
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order overturning the requirements set forth by special master Judge Raymond Dearie for his review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. It is beyond startling. It not only places highly unusual limitations on the respected special master whom Cannon and all parties agreed to independently review Donald Trump’s claims challenging the seizure, it also has the potential to hobble the entire review process—and could even end Dearie’s and/or Cannon’s role in it.
Students take CCSD to court after alleged violation of 1st amendment rights
Students are taking the Clark County School District and East Career and Technical Academy to court as they claim their First Amendment rights have been violated.
Trump-backed Las Vegas GOP councilwoman broke finger of rival in vicious city hall CATFIGHT - as both are reprimanded over the incident
Two Las Vegas GOP councilwomen, including a Trump-endorsed candidate for Nevada state treasurer, were reprimanded over a fight at city hall that was caught on a since-deleted video. Victoria Seaman and Michele Fiore were both judged to have violated the city's code of conduct policy for the fight, which Seaman...
Slate
The Most Absurd “Solution” to America’s Assault on Women
In 1972, Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment by a two-thirds vote and gave the states until 1979 to approve it. They failed to do so. This month, however, proponents of the ERA are fighting to revive the amendment on multiple fronts. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court heard arguments in a case designed to make the United States archivist “publish” and “certify” the amendment. One week earlier, senators pressed Colleen Shogan—President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace the current archivist—on whether she would declare the ERA to be legitimately ratified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slate
The Tragic Case of Poisoning That Finally Got Us Safe Drugs
Before the modern era of medicine, during the first few decades of the 20th century, three of the top 10 causes of death in the United States were pneumonia, tuberculosis, and diarrhea/enteritis—all infections. Identifying drugs that could fight these infections—antibiotics—was a public health priority, worldwide. While the...
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Slate
A Hair-Raising SCOTUS Curtain-Raiser
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern and Jay Willis of Balls and Strikes for a preview of the big cases headed our way this Supreme Court term. They tackle cases concerning voting rights, indigenous rights, environmental protection and affirmative action, before turning their attention to the tricky business of covering a court that is radically changed and how the traditionally deferential Supreme Court press corps needs to update its methods and reporting in response.
Comments / 0