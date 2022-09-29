Read full article on original website
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech
Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
'Fans Are Not Happy': Ken Jennings In 'Jeopardy' After Complaints & TV Show Rigging Scandal
Is Ken Jennings' job in jeopardy? It sure seems like it! After viewers claimed he rigged Jeopardy!, their complaints haven't been disregarded. "No one is happy with Ken's hosting job," spilled an insider. "He comes across as arrogant and says some inappropriate things. It seems he plays favorites! Fans are not happy." Jennings let Luigi de Guzman change his answer after his first response was wrong — but he didn't let de Guzman's competitor Harriet Wagner have the same opportunity, which infuriated others. "Here's a typical early 19th-century landscape by the British painter," Jennings read. "Who is Constant?" de Guzman...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Jeopardy!’s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, reveals an unexpected friendship with late A-lister
JEOPARDY!'s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, has revealed an unexpected friendship with a late A-lister in a rare interview. He has voiced the game show's iconic intro since 1984. Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and will return with new episodes starting September 12th. When last season ended,...
‘Jeopardy!’: 1 Contestant Broke the Most Sacred Rule and Had His Prize Winnings Revoked
'Jeopardy!' contestants generally follow the show's most important rule, but 1 contestant had his prize winnings revoked after trying to get away with breaking it.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Debuts Edgy New Look Ahead of Season 39
Picture Mayim Bialik’s typical Jeopardy! look. Blouse with a blazer, business slacks or skirt, and round glasses to top it off, right? It never fails. And, to be clear, the same could be said of Ken Jennings. The game show’s new permanent host must have an entire closet full of suits, button-downs, and ties.
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Was ‘Infuriated’ When Contestants Had Low Winnings, Including Ken Jennings
Alex Trebek hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons and always wanted to see contestants do well, but made it clear when he was disappointed with their performance.
‘Jeopardy!’: What Do Contestants Do During the Commercial Break?
The 'Jeopardy!' production has a very specific way of interaction with contestants over the course of each commercial break on the popular game show.
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)
After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
Editing Error Leaves ‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Spoiled And Unhappy
Jeopardy! attracts viewers with the show’s engaging format and puzzling questions – or perhaps “answers” is more accurate to say. But additionally, it also lets viewers watch others compete on a national stage and see how their trivia skills measure up, all while theorizing how a match might play out. During Thursday’s game, however, an editing error gave viewers a clear look at the show’s ending – during the middle part of the game.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Sharon Osbourne On ‘The Talk’
About a year after Sharon Osbourne exited The Talk, her former co-host Sheryl Underwood says that she misses the Brit. Sharon was reportedly fired after having a heated discussion with Sheryl on-air about racism. The whole thing started when Sharon defended her friend Piers Morgan after he said some problematic comments about Meghan Markle.
Remembering When Kevin O'Leary Totally Tanked on Jeopardy!
This article was originally published August 11, 2021. If you've watched even a little bit of Shark Tank — hell, if you've merely seen a promo for Shark Tank — you're probably familiar with Kevin O'Leary. The Canadian businessman and sometime politician was the early face of the program where multi-millionaire investors get pitched new product or service ideas and then compete to invest in them.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Reveals He’s Nearing the End of His Hosting Career
Pat Sajak‘s become one of the most iconic game show hosts ever, but his time with Wheel of Fortune is nearing an end. He recently confessed that his appearance on the popular game show will not go on forever. “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Of course, Sajak followed up the comment with his signature deadpan humor. “It appears I may go before the show,” he joked.
'The Walking Dead' Star Angel Theory Says Final Episodes Will Include Many 'Surprises' (Exclusive)
There are only eight more episodes until The Walking Dead comes to an end. But while three separate spinoffs are in the works, it looks like fans will be very surprised by how things will play out. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angel Theory, who plays Kelly in the series, teased what viewers will see in the final episodes that will start airing on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday.
Popular Artist Knew Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Decision Was Happening for Months
Rihanna's first major performance gig since giving birth to her son will be at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime stage. The "We Found Love" singer broke the Internet when she confirmed she'd be the headliner. But according to Fat Joe, the secret wasn't as close kept. The Grammy-nominated rapper told Extra that he was aware the Barbados native would be hitting the NFL stage for the first time. "I knew this for months, and I never told nobody. I am Roc Nation… I just kept it to myself!" Joe is part of the same clan as the Savage x Fenty owner. "We've been waiting for her… We want to see Rihanna bad! Super Bowl Sunday, that thing is going to be legendary."
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Didn't Have a Voice in Choosing a Co-Host on Her Own Show
No one has forgotten the battle of the co-hosts when Michael Strahan exited Live With Kelly and Michael back in 2016 — every day there was a new disagreement. In the wake of that feud, you would think network executives would have let Kelly Ripa have a say in who sat next to her on the show, but that didn’t happen. A fan asked her who were some of the top contenders, besides Ryan Seacrest who took the job, on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While she mentioned the usual suspects of Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, and husband Mark...
