Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has the best chance of any of the Republican candidates to win in November.” Opposing Brady for the chance to succeed the retiring Jesse White is former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO