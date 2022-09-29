Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Trump Says Mitch McConnell Has a ‘Death Wish’ During Racist Meltdown
Ah, Friday night. Time to kick back, watch a little TV, and casually threaten the Senate Minority Leader on your website. “He has a DEATH WISH,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, while also adding a racist dig at McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao, who is Asian American and a former member of Trump’s own cabinet.
Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals
A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...
