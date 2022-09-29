Thomas Baker, Jr., age 80, owner of T. Baker Machinery Moving and a lifelong resident of Williamson County, died September 29, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1942 in the Dan German Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Thomas Baker Sr., and the late Edith Marie Warf Baker. He was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1960. On April 30, 1988, he married his true soulmate and love of his life, Marvanne Scott Baker.

