williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Henrietta Buckner Vaughn
Henrietta Buckner Vaughn, loving wife, mother, grandmother, auntie, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022. Henrietta was born in Nashville, daughter of the late Henry Bruce Buckner III and Mildred Hyde Buckner; preceded in death by husband George William Vaughn, brother Henry Bruce Buckner IV, son George Michael Vaughn, and grandson Chadwick Dean Davis. She will be missed by daughters Avalyn Vaughn Davis and Julie Coke Abernathy; sons-in-law Randel Davis and Steve Abernathy; grandchildren Aron Vaughn, Natalie Davis, Marlin Vaughn, Rachel Nicholson, Trey Coke, and ten great grandchildren.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Thomas Baker, Jr.
Thomas Baker, Jr., age 80, owner of T. Baker Machinery Moving and a lifelong resident of Williamson County, died September 29, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1942 in the Dan German Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Thomas Baker Sr., and the late Edith Marie Warf Baker. He was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1960. On April 30, 1988, he married his true soulmate and love of his life, Marvanne Scott Baker.
williamsonherald.com
Westhaven Porchfest, headlined by Phil Vassar, entertains locals
Families across Williamson County enjoyed performances from seasoned and budding local musicians at the 11th annual Westhaven Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Westhaven Foundation and Southern Land Company collaborate to host the event in the Westhaven community. Residents invited nearly 80 artists to play music on 30 neighborhood porches...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Twyman Lee Towery
Twyman Lee Towery, Ph.D, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24 at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee to the late Clarence Goodrich Towery and Mildred Turner Towery on Oct 25, 1941. Twyman graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1959. During his undergraduate studies at...
williamsonherald.com
Gresham Smith to return as presenting sponsor for GraceWorks’ annual fundraising dinner
GraceWorks Ministries has recently announced that Gresham Smith will return for the fourth consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023. Next year’s 19th annual fundraising dinner will be at The Factory at Franklin for the first time in several years. The...
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Reflections on the start of a rivalry, 25-years later
There was something a bit special about preparing for the broadcast that night, 25 years ago. The brand-new high school in town, Centennial High, would face Williamson County’s emotional favorite, Franklin, for the first time in football. It was a time when growth was on everyone’s mind. Franklin, as...
williamsonherald.com
Summit football family requesting support for one of their own
SPRING HILL – Tug McCleery has been splitting time on the football field and in the hospital recently. The Summit High School assistant football coach and his young family have endured an onslaught of health scares in the last 18 months. Tug’s wife, Allison, was first diagnosed with breast...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Brentwood defense stops Indy in OT to complete comeback
BRENTWOOD – A denied two-point conversion secured a homecoming victory for the Brentwood High School football team, which claimed a thrilling 24-23 Region 7-6A victory against visiting Independence Friday night. Down 17-3 in the third quarter, the Bruins completed a comeback and took the lead when Adam Fontechia powered...
williamsonherald.com
Jason Golden and David Snowden deliver State of the Schools addresses
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Director David Snowden delivered their annual State of the Schools addresses on Thursday at The Factory at Franklin. This year’s presentations were devoted to teacher appreciation, recent achievements, ongoing capital projects and school finances. Snowden began his presentation...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Pace adds to workload in Ravenwood win over Spartans
BRENTWOOD — Although the Ravenwood High School football team wasn’t at full strength on Friday night, the Raptors were still plenty strong enough. Carter Pace — along with Ravenwood’s offensive and defensive lines — made sure of that. Playing without the services of injured quarterback...
williamsonherald.com
Policy Talks covers local crime, law enforcement developments
Williamson, Inc. hosted its ninth Policy Talks of 2022 at the Columbia State Community College Williamson Campus Friday morning. Special guest Jeff Long, former sheriff of Williamson and current commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, joined Col. Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol to discuss law enforcement careers, associated challenges and community safety.
