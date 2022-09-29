Read full article on original website
Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended for fifth time
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state’s gas tax for the fifth time this year. The new extension will last until Nov. 11. The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The governor’s office originally...
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Georgia’s gas tax suspension has been extended again
Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus. The latest extension runs through Nov. 11. The governor also extended a state of emergency for the supply chain he first ordered back in...
Albany Herald
Industry expert: Georgia’s fee on electric vehicles ‘counterproductive’
ATLANTA - Georgia should consider getting rid of the state’s high fee on electric vehicle registrations in favor of an alternative that doesn’t discourage motorists from buying EVs, an auto industry lobbyist said Monday. The General Assembly imposed an annual fee of $200 on non-commercial EVs and a...
somerspoint.com
Steve Howard of Camden County Georgia Explains How Local Government Can Adapt to be More Effective in Leadership
Steve Howard of Camden County, Georgia is the local county administrator and an executive government leader. Steve Howard’s main focus in his position is to assist the Board of County Commissioners and listen to the needs and concerns of residents throughout the county, creating action plans to implement local suggestions and organize goals for future county projects. In the following article, Steve Howard of Camden County discusses ways the local government can be more effective in leadership, encouraging participation and community partnerships, while presenting precise visions for the county’s future.
fox35orlando.com
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/3/22
Three people are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 south. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. coroner Leon Jones says the victims are possibly a young family.
Georgia Power settles cost dispute with Vogtle co-owner
Georgia Power will pay $76 million to settle a cost-sharing dispute with a co-owner of the new nuclear reactors under construction at Plant Vogtle near Augusta, putting an end to one of several disagreements tied to the project’s still rising price tag.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
wabe.org
Georgia Power preps for a hurricane, defends proposed rate hikes and Jimmy Carter turns 98
State regulators held hearings this week on Georgia Power’s request for significant rate increases. The utility also prepared for Hurricane Ian, which ultimately seemed to spare the state from the most severe damage. We also look at a Democratic candidate who says she’s not getting the love from her own party. And Jimmy Carter turns 98 years old. We look at how politics in Georgia have changed in his lifetime.
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
BET
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Debate Canceled
Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and former NFL player Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, have a debate scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga. However, Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver also agreed to a debate in Macon, Georgia, but Walker has not confirmed. The debate is now canceled.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Critics of Georgia’s Correction System Say Parole Doesn’t Happen Enough
Most people who go to Georgia prisons go with some hope they will leave, possibly before their sentence is over. That’s because the worst sentences--life without parole or even death --are relatively rare. For everyone else, there is the hope of parole. But critics of Georgia’s correction system say parole doesn’t happen as often as it could or should.
Local volunteers head to Florida to assist in clean up after Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Now that the storm has passed, many agencies and organizations across Georgia are rallying to help with the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has set up dozens of shelters across Florida and South Carolina. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
