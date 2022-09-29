Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out catching prospect Bo Naylor didn’t just arrive in Cleveland on Thursday to get his feet wet. The Guardians before Saturday’s game against Kansas City selected Naylor’s contract from Class AAA Columbus and added him to the 28-man roster. To create space veteran reliever Bryan Shaw, a favorite of manager Terry Francona and the franchise leader in relief appearances, was designated for assignment.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan and Josh Naylor each launched three-run home runs in the second inning, and Shane Bieber allowed one earned run across five innings in his final regular-season start as the Guardians claimed their 90th victory by holding off the Royals by a 7-5 score Sunday at Progressive Field.
