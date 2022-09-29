Read full article on original website
Related
Sea Coast Echo
Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator
Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
Sea Coast Echo
Hawks win 35-21
The Hancock Hawks on Friday scored early and often as they defeated the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 35-21. The Hawks (4-2) remain unbeaten on the road this year. Dylan Moran got the Hawks rolling Friday when he connected with Neil Acker on a 47-yard scoring strike just three plays into the game.
Sea Coast Echo
Rocks topple Titans 38-20
The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws evened their record at 3-3 with a 38-20 victory over the Lakeshore Titans "between the walls" on Friday night. It was the first meeting between the two schools. The Titans opened the game with a 52-yard scoring pass, but the Rocks quickly answered with a 69-yard...
Sea Coast Echo
Hancock deputies seeking escaped prisoner
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escaped prisoner. “Today, at approximately 9:42 a.m., Kasie Mitchell, an inmate at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center escaped from the facility,” according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Friday. “Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, Mississippi was being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction. Mitchell fled from the area on foot and was later picked up by a passerby. Mitchell has no history of violent tendencies that we are aware of.”
Comments / 0