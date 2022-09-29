The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escaped prisoner. “Today, at approximately 9:42 a.m., Kasie Mitchell, an inmate at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center escaped from the facility,” according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Friday. “Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, Mississippi was being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction. Mitchell fled from the area on foot and was later picked up by a passerby. Mitchell has no history of violent tendencies that we are aware of.”

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO