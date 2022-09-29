ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Favre stepping down as Hancock County administrator

Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30. “Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Hawks win 35-21

The Hancock Hawks on Friday scored early and often as they defeated the St. Martin Yellow Jackets 35-21. The Hawks (4-2) remain unbeaten on the road this year. Dylan Moran got the Hawks rolling Friday when he connected with Neil Acker on a 47-yard scoring strike just three plays into the game.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Rocks topple Titans 38-20

The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws evened their record at 3-3 with a 38-20 victory over the Lakeshore Titans "between the walls" on Friday night. It was the first meeting between the two schools. The Titans opened the game with a 52-yard scoring pass, but the Rocks quickly answered with a 69-yard...
LAKESHORE, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Hancock deputies seeking escaped prisoner

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an escaped prisoner. “Today, at approximately 9:42 a.m., Kasie Mitchell, an inmate at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center escaped from the facility,” according to a sheriff’s office press release issued Friday. “Mitchell, 27, of Tylertown, Mississippi was being held at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a hold from the Slidell Police Department stemming from a larceny charge in their jurisdiction. Mitchell fled from the area on foot and was later picked up by a passerby. Mitchell has no history of violent tendencies that we are aware of.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy