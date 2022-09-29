ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the first week of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!. As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend. It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
CORBIN, KY
WBKO

Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
LOST CREEK, KY
#Heavy Rain#Remnant#First Alert#Hurricane Ian
wymt.com

Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders are celebrating Appalachian heritage and planning for the future in the first Appalachian Big Ideas Festival. Advocates from all across the region gathered as a sign of strength in the mountains. “It is a celebration of who we are as a region, and I...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off its 58th year Friday, celebrating the annual fall festival in Johnson County for the first time since 2019. Organizers say the previous two years off, due to COVID-19, were necessary but not ideal. So, returning for the 2022 season left them with questions about how the town-favorite weekend would unfold.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wcyb.com

Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Public Library opens “Inspiration Station”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library added an entirely new building today. Named the “Inspiration Station,” the building will be used as a free community space that can hold various events. Perry County Public Library Executive Director Sheila Lindsay says the grand opening shines a...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
LONDON, KY

