wymt.com
Sunshine, comfortable temperatures return for the first week of October
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a gloomy weekend around the region, but beautiful weather returns as we start the new work week!. As the remnants of Ian continue moving away from the region, our weather will start to calm. We begin to dry out and clear out overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. We bottom out in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
wymt.com
First Alert Weather Day: Rain chances begin tonight as Ian’s remnants move toward the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One more mainly dry day is on tap across the mountains to wrap up September, but heavy rain is on the way for some for the first half of this weekend. It will be another chilly start to the day as most of us wake up in the 40s. While some sunshine is likely early, it will not last. Clouds will quickly take over later and last all afternoon. The good news is that it should stay dry for the majority of the day. Go see Cameron at the Apple Festival in Paintsville and do some Guest Weather. If you want to head out to a festival going on this weekend, today is the day to do it. Some spotty showers are possible later this evening, but I think the majority of the rain holds off until overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s during the day and only fall to around 50 as the rain picks up. That rain could be heavy at times, especially the further east you are.
‘Extremely Lucky’ Kentucky Climber Survives Fall Into Deadly Crevice in Red River Gorge
At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team received a distress call. The caller explained that a climber was attempting to descend a 30-foot crevice in Red River Gorge, Kentucky when he lost his footing and fell. Thankfully, the man was relatively close...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 Apple Festival, pres. by Paintsville Tourism
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Some cool and cloudy weather could not keep the crowds away from the first Kentucky Apple Festival in three years as downtown Paintsville gets up for a big festival!. Several folks tried their hand at our job today and did a little Guest Weather for us!...
wymt.com
Letcher County nature preserve to close until next year to repair flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The devastating flooding that rocked parts of our region back in July has left one nature preserve closed for repairs. The Bad Branch State Nature Preserve in Letcher County will be closed until March 2023 for what state officials call “ecological recovery and trail system repairs”.
wymt.com
Floyd County family rescued during flood nearing return to their home and small business
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months ago, many communities throughout Eastern Kentucky were rocked by severe flooding. The Garrett community in Floyd County was among the many that were affected. Many families throughout the region were not expecting flooding of this severity and were trapped in their homes by...
wymt.com
The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
WBKO
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance. “They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done...
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wymt.com
Appalachian Big Ideas Festival underway in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders are celebrating Appalachian heritage and planning for the future in the first Appalachian Big Ideas Festival. Advocates from all across the region gathered as a sign of strength in the mountains. “It is a celebration of who we are as a region, and I...
wymt.com
Kentucky Apple Festival returns after two-year hiatus
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Apple Festival kicked off its 58th year Friday, celebrating the annual fall festival in Johnson County for the first time since 2019. Organizers say the previous two years off, due to COVID-19, were necessary but not ideal. So, returning for the 2022 season left them with questions about how the town-favorite weekend would unfold.
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wcyb.com
Memorial Highway dedication in Dickenson County
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Transportation installed the signs designating , Shifty Powers Memorial Highway, in Clinchco, Virginia, Friday. Delegate William C. Wampler gathered with family members of the Powers family, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickenson County Virginia Board of Supervisors, acting Mayor of the Town of Clinchco, Jelane Mock, VFW members and more for a dedication ceremony.
wymt.com
Scores from Week 7 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District play has begun as teams start the home stretch to the postseason!
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
clayconews.com
Fatal Collision Involving Bus and West Virginia Man Investigated by KSP in Elkhorn City, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pikeville Post received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Pike County at approximately 7:58 a.m. on September 26, 2022. The collision occurred on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community of Pike County. Upon arrival and through investigation,...
wymt.com
Perry County Public Library opens “Inspiration Station”
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library added an entirely new building today. Named the “Inspiration Station,” the building will be used as a free community space that can hold various events. Perry County Public Library Executive Director Sheila Lindsay says the grand opening shines a...
wymt.com
Hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians walked to end Alzheimer’s in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of Americans are currently battling Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia, and hundreds of Southeast Kentuckians came together on Saturday in hopes of becoming one step closer to a cure. The 2022 Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at the...
