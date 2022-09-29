ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Single mom Hoda Kotb, 58, opens up about her first solo trip with her young daughters following her split from her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman: 'Life is better when you ask for help'

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hoda Kotb has revealed the lesson she learned after her first solo trip with her young daughters as a single mom, saying she realized 'life is better when you ask for help.'

The Today co-anchor, 58, opened up about her getaway to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on the morning show this week after she and her daughters, Haley, five, and Hope, three, spent last weekend with her mother, Sameha, and her sister, Hala.

Kotb explained that it was her first time traveling with her children alone following her split from her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, and she 'learned a lot.'

'I had two car seats that are in backpacks, a rolly bag, and my backpack. So I was like, "OK, girls, everyone's gonna pitch in,"' she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager of lugging all of their gear onto the train.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmH27_0iFWlqYV00
Hoda Kotb, 58, opened up about her weekend getaway to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware on the Today show this week, saying it was her first time traveling with her children alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Viy69_0iFWlqYV00
The co-anchor and her daughters, Haley, five, and Hope, three, took a train to meet her mother, Sameha, and sister, Hala, at the beach

'So I took the backpack with the car seat and put it on Haley, and she was like, "Ahhh..." Like literally almost knocked her down.'

Kotb noted that her daughters also had 'slight fevers' and 'weren't feeling their best' when she was trying to figure out how to take care of everything herself.

'I learned how nice people are. How people help,' she said, recalling how she had to take Hope to the bathroom while Haley was cuddled up in her seat.

'I looked on the train [and said], "Who has kids?" And the guy said, "I have a four-year-old." I go..."You watch her. I'm taking her to the bathroom. If she says, 'Where's mom?' I'm right here, OK?" He was like, "Got it."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcB6I_0iFWlqYV00
Kotb told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she had to lug two car seats that were in backpacks, a rolly bag, and her backpack, saying Haley almost fell over trying to help her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IiNKd_0iFWlqYV00
The mother of two said she had people offer to help with her bags, and one dad agreed to watch Haley on the train while she took Hope to the bathroom

Kotb said it was an eye-opening experience for her because she isn't someone who likes to ask for help in her day-to-day life.

'People were so kind and amazing. When you struggle, people help. And I'm often a person who's like, "I got it, I got it, I got it." You know what? Here's my takeaway: Ask for help,' she advised.

'Don't sit there and think, "I'm gonna be a martyr, and I'm gonna do it. I'm gonna lug them on my back. I'll carry one kid here." Why?'

Kotb also had a Hertz employee offer to help her with all of her bags when she was picking up her rental car in Delaware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnLtz_0iFWlqYV00
Kotb admitted she is someone who tries to do everything herself, but the trip made her realize that 'life is better when you ask for help'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0XLa_0iFWlqYV00
'My girls were just so happy to be with my mom,' Kotb added. 'We had so much fun'

'It takes a lot for me to ask for help, and I realized on this trip life is better when you ask for help and you realize how kind everybody is,' she said.

The mother of two shared photos of the trip on the show, including a sweet snapshot of her daughters curled up in their seats on the train.

Kotb had also taken a family selfie on the beach and a picture of Haley and Hope posing with their grandmother.

'My mom, my sister, and I, we had the finest time. We enjoyed the weather,' she said of the trip. 'My girls were just so happy to be with my mom. We had so much fun.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeIvH_0iFWlqYV00
Kotb is co-parenting her adopted daughters with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, following their split in January after eight years together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agz6Z_0iFWlqYV00
'He's a great dad - but I also know I'm on the right road,' Kotb told People earlier this month

Kotb shares her adopted daughters with Schiffman, and she recently opened up about how they co-parent in a 'healthy' way following their breakup.

They were together for eight years and engaged for two when she announced their split on the Today show in late January. After more than six months of co-parenting, the journalist said they 'have it down.'

'He'll have a Saturday, and I'll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He'll take the girls and do some fun things, and I'll take some quiet time. It's a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He's a great dad,' she told People magazine.

Kotb credited their open line of communication and the help of their two nannies for allowing them to navigate their busy schedules while raising their daughters together.

'"Does that work for you?" "Do you need me to change that?" We're very open about fixing things so that everybody's needs are being met,' she explained, adding: 'He's a great dad — but I also know I'm on the right road.'

