5 classic Coolio songs that aren't "Gangsta's Paradise"

By Ali Lerman
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Artis Leon Ivey Jr., better known as Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and producer Coolio, may have been born in Pennsylvania, but throughout his career, he always claimed Compton as his home turf. His death yesterday at 59 was a shock to the L.A. hip-hop scene.

Coming up in Compton, Coolio was already a well-respected emcee when he joined the group WC and the Maad Circle in 1991, contributing to their debut album "Ain’t a Damn Thang Changed." But everything did change for him in 1995 when the film "Dangerous Minds" was released with his song “Gangsta’s Paradise” on the soundtrack. The song stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks, he won a Grammy for best rap solo performance and Weird Al Yankovic even did a cover of it called “Amish Paradise.” "Gangsta's Paradise" became one of the most successful rap songs of then, and now, with Billboard ranking it No. 85 on the list of the greatest songs of all time.

While he might be best known for "Gangsta’s Paradise," Coolio is far from a one- or two-hit wonder, achieving major label success throughout the '90s. His music also made appearances in Hollywood movies (who could forget Brittany Murphy singing "Rollin' With My Homies" in "Clueless" ?) Since then, Coolio rarely slowed down, popping up on reality TV shows such as "Celebrity Big Brother," "Celebrity Cook-Off," and "Coolio's Rules," and crossing the country on tours with rappers such as MC Hammer and Sir Mix-a-Lot.

To show our gratitude for his life and music, here are some of the other hits from Coolio’s catalog.

"1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)"

The second hip-hop fans heard the counting that kicked of the '96 classic “1,2,3,4 (Sumpin’ New)," they knew it was time to dance. Coolio always excelled at delivering feel-good songs with a meaningful messageand this song from the "Gangsta’s Paradise" album is a prime example. Whether dancing in the car or grinding in a club, when "1,2,3,4" came on, you were gonna get up. And then, you were gonna get down.

"Fantastic Voyage"

If you’re of a certain age, there is no song that will make you miss the '90s quite like “Fantastic Voyage.” It was a summer banger, if a summer banger lasted an entire year plus a lifetime. Off his 1994 debut album "It Takes a Thief," there was, and still is, nothing like cranking this tune to the highest decibel while cruising in your own ride, wanting to take that ride with Coolio. While this song lyrically is about flipping switches, set trippin’ and possibly getting steak to accompany beans and rice, it also includes the line, “If you don’t work, you don’t eat,” making it a teachable moment too.

"Aw, Here It Goes!"

From 1996-2000, teens everywhere couldn’t get enough of the Nickelodeon series "Kenan & Kel," staring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. And sure, Kenan and Kel were all the rage, but that theme song? Straight fire. Double K tapped Coolio to record their intro and it felt like getting dessert before dinner. Rapping about K&K’s misadventures and schemes, “Aw, Here It Goes” also gave us a glimpse into how Coolio viewed the guys, likening them to “Siegfried and Roy or Abbott and Costello. Magic and Kareem, or Penn and Teller.”

"Too Hot"

Dr. Coolio checks in to give a sex education lesson in his 1995 hit “Too Hot,” and every line he raps in this thoughtful song is still valid in 2022. The message is one of respecting your body and making smart decisions with it. And a great way to do that is to be safe sexually. “Latex, safe sex, you better learn.” Coolio was great about communicating with the younger generation. That’s what makes “Too Hot” such an important song, as it rings true even all these years later.

"C U When U Get There"

In 1997, off his third album, "My Soul," Coolio dropped “C U When U Get There” featuring 40 Thevz and it was met with high praise around the globe. This song hits so differently with the passing of Coolio, as it became somewhat of an anthem used at funerals in the late '90s. It’s an emotional song of struggle made more intense by the chorus, all while delivering an inspirational message of choosing to have faith in yourself over falling to temptation. RIP, Coolio. “I guess I'll see you when you see me.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
rolling out

Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black

Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
