‘Best song since AM’: Arctic Monkeys fans rejoice over new single ‘Body Paint’

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Arctic Monkeys released the second single from their forthcoming album The Car on Thursday (29 September).

“Body Paint” came out with an accompanying music video featuring lead singer Alex Turner and the rest of the band.

The song comes after last month’s “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”, which marked the first time the quartet had put out music in four years.

The song was immediately received well by fans who delighted in the music video.

“‘Body Paint’ has to be the Arctic Monkeys best song since AM omg,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referencing their 2013 album.

“‘Body Paint’ by Arctic Monkeys might be one of the best music videos I've ever seen,” wrote another.

Others praised Turner’s singing in particular: “Vocals? Falsettos? Runs? High notes? Low notes? Literally every register of Alex Turner’s voice? Amazing instrumental arrangement? The guitars? All are present in ‘Body Paint’ by Arctic Monkeys.”

“‘Body Paint’ by Arctic Monkeys gonna be my whole personality for the next 2 weeks,” said another thrilled fan.

According to a press release, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys “running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner’s career”.

In his four-star review of Primavera Sound in Los Angeles , which Arctic Monkeys headlined, Matthew Cooper wrote for The Independent: “ It’s the Sheffield indie four-piece who carry the festival... As soon as the twanging opening chords of ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ land, there’s an explosion of movement before a greatest hits offering from a band clearly at the peak of their powers.”

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming UK tour go on general sale on Friday, 30 September, at 9am. See here for more details on how to get your tickets.

