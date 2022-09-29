ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

susanvillestuff.com

Lassen High School News and Information for Students and Parents

Lunch time tutoring has started with Mr. McCloskey during the first lunch only in room 111 all students welcome to come every day at lunch to get help with their assignments, 2nd lunch tutoring coming soon. Homecoming Dance is October 8th! Bids are on sale now for $15 at the...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – September 30, 1942

Problems of health and sanitation connected with conditions at the Susanville municipal dumping grounds were discussed at a meeting of city, county and sanitary district leaders at city hall Wednesday night. Uncontrolled dumping of garbage and rubbish at the grounds is reported to have created a serious health menace, which...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Fire Department Hosting Free CPR and First-Aid Class October 15th

The Susanville Fire Department in cooperation with NorCal EMS, will be hosting a free community CPR and First Aid class at the Susanville Fire Hall on Saturday, October 15th. “It is our mission to educate and support our community members as they may come to those in need of CPR or First Aid,” explains SFD Engineer Leon Myers.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen

Hey kids! Welcome to another Friday morning here in the best part of California!. October is on our doorstep, and it is a jam-packed, pumpkin-spice scented month here in Susanville with events like Dancing for a Brand-New Me, the Swing Symphony concerts, Oktoberfest at the Fairgrounds, the Rails to Trails Festival at the Depot, the Westwood Harvest Festival – right up until the big Halloween party in uptown, there is so much stuff going.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Land & Homes: Listings for October 2nd

MLS 202200534 This mobile home has been updated through the years with vinyl clad windows, a kerosene oil parlor stove, newer electric oven and paved carport plus an additional vehicle parking space in front. The Older mobile home needs interior painting and replacement floor covering in the kitchen. There is a small shed and private yard area on each side of the home.
JANESVILLE, CA
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
susanvillestuff.com

Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for October 2nd

As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Monthly Archives: October, 2022

SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar October 3, 2022 – October 10, 2022. Monday, October 3Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams V 49ers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings... Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd. Marshel Couso - Sunday, October 2nd,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Gold Run Realty: Listings for October 2nd

We are so pleased to bring you this 3,825 square foot, scribe fit real log home set on 11.57 beautifully treed acres in Janesville Ca just about 80 miles from Reno Nv with its International Airport and several medical centers. Lassen Banner Hospital in Susanville is just 10 miles away. Nearby recreation includes snowmobiling, horseback riding and exploring the National Forests. Of course, there is room on this property to develop your own horse facilities starting with an existing barn. Listed square footage includes the daylight basement with its wine cellar and pool table room. The third bedroom in the home is so large it has been renamed the "Bunkhouse" by the builder's grandkids. No reason to wait for retirement to own a log home in the woods when this very special home is available now! Join us for the Fall Colors in the Mountains. 461-255 Janesville Grade MLS 202200444 offered at $995,000 and featured on https://www.cabinhomes.com.
JANESVILLE, CA

Community Policy