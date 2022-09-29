Mantoloking to receive county beach replenishment aid

MANTOLOKING — Mantoloking is among the Ocean County municipalities that will share a combined $2,281,000 in county aid to partially cover the cost of beach replenishment work planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We met with the Commissioners Kelly and Quinn and they have agreed to pay for half of our replenishment,” said Mayor Lance White.

The Borough of Mantoloking will receive $645,000 in aid from Ocean County.

Mayor White said, “A million and three is a very big number for us in this town. We have a budget of just over $6 million dollars and that is a very significant amount of our budget that we would have to come up with.”

Mantoloking officials are currently expecting to pay the remaining $645,000 of the beach replenishment, but are exploring other options.

