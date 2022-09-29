ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Tyler Kistner says states should decide abortion laws, but MN's aren't changing soon

MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 36 days until the election, one of the major dividing points in races is abortion rights.Perhaps nowhere more than in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Angie Craig is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner.The race is one of a handful nationwide that could decide who controls the U.S. House of Representatives. The rematch between Angie Craig and Kistner is considered a tossup.While Craig has accused Kistner of supporting an abortion ban, Kistner insists that is not true. With polls showing the abortion issue appears to provide an advantage for Democrats, the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
bloombergtax.com

Week in Insights: Autumn Weather Prompts Reflections on Change

Autumn is my favorite time of year. The cool mornings, the brisk breezes, and the warm sun of many afternoons bring a sense of calm and happiness. I love the soft, warm colors of fall, the crispness of the midday light, the smell of apple cinnamon, and yes, even all things pumpkin spice. (I feel your judgment, and that’s OK.)
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy