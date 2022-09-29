Grapevine police investigating report of sexual assault at Silver Lake Elementary School

GRAPEVINE (1080 KRLD)- Grapevine police say they are investigating a sexual assault at one of their grade schools and the focus is on two students.

Grapevine police say there is a report of a child who was sexually assaulted by another student at the Silver Lake Elementary school. They are trying to find out if it actually happened. The police department makes it clear it is not going to give out much information.

What KRLD does know is that the investigation is still active and police are still trying to figure out how many students are involved. The department says it's working with the family. So far police have not said when this happened or how it was reported.

Police say they are investigating whether one elementary school student sexually assaulted another grade school student.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram