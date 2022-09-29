We are so pleased to bring you this 3,825 square foot, scribe fit real log home set on 11.57 beautifully treed acres in Janesville Ca just about 80 miles from Reno Nv with its International Airport and several medical centers. Lassen Banner Hospital in Susanville is just 10 miles away. Nearby recreation includes snowmobiling, horseback riding and exploring the National Forests. Of course, there is room on this property to develop your own horse facilities starting with an existing barn. Listed square footage includes the daylight basement with its wine cellar and pool table room. The third bedroom in the home is so large it has been renamed the “Bunkhouse” by the builder’s grandkids. No reason to wait for retirement to own a log home in the woods when this very special home is available now! Join us for the Fall Colors in the Mountains. 461-255 Janesville Grade MLS 202200444 offered at $995,000 and featured on https://www.cabinhomes.com.

JANESVILLE, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO