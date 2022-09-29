Read full article on original website
Job Announcement: SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Maintenance Worker
SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Maintenance Worker. To apply, contact Human Resources at 530.252.4209 x 5 or by emailing: hr@sircorporation.com. The Maintenance Worker, under the direction of the Maintenance Supervisor, will maintain and repair SIRCO Property Management units and grounds in an efficient and safe manner. Responsibilities:. Maintain and repair...
Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for October 2nd
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available.
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Smith Properties: Feature Listings for October 2nd
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County.
Lassen Land & Homes: Listings for October 2nd
MLS 202200534 This mobile home has been updated through the years with vinyl clad windows, a kerosene oil parlor stove, newer electric oven and paved carport plus an additional vehicle parking space in front. The Older mobile home needs interior painting and replacement floor covering in the kitchen. There is a small shed and private yard area on each side of the home.
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
Gold Run Realty: Listings for October 2nd
We are so pleased to bring you this 3,825 square foot, scribe fit real log home set on 11.57 beautifully treed acres in Janesville Ca just about 80 miles from Reno Nv with its International Airport and several medical centers. Lassen Banner Hospital in Susanville is just 10 miles away. Nearby recreation includes snowmobiling, horseback riding and exploring the National Forests. Of course, there is room on this property to develop your own horse facilities starting with an existing barn. Listed square footage includes the daylight basement with its wine cellar and pool table room. The third bedroom in the home is so large it has been renamed the "Bunkhouse" by the builder's grandkids. No reason to wait for retirement to own a log home in the woods when this very special home is available now! Join us for the Fall Colors in the Mountains. 461-255 Janesville Grade MLS 202200444 offered at $995,000 and featured on https://www.cabinhomes.com.
PG&E’s Mobile Help Center in Greenville Tuesday for Dixie Fire Victims
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is hosting a mobile customer help center in Greenville where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Dixie Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking lot of Evergreen Market, 429 Crescent St., in Greenville...
Dispatches from the Lucky Land of Lassen
Hey kids! Welcome to another Friday morning here in the best part of California!. October is on our doorstep, and it is a jam-packed, pumpkin-spice scented month here in Susanville with events like Dancing for a Brand-New Me, the Swing Symphony concerts, Oktoberfest at the Fairgrounds, the Rails to Trails Festival at the Depot, the Westwood Harvest Festival – right up until the big Halloween party in uptown, there is so much stuff going.
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
Monthly Archives: October, 2022
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar October 3, 2022 – October 10, 2022. Monday, October 3Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams V 49ers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings...
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE on 9/29 at 3:55 p.m.: The man who died in Wednesday’s industrial accident has been identified as 35-year-old Daniel Duarte of Reno. The cause and manner of his death is pending investigation. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE on 9/29: Western Nevada Materials spokesperson Clark Hulbert issued...
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as ‘death’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the south end of Swan Lake where we did our interviews there was no odor detected. But one resident describes it like this. “Death,” says Tammy Holt-Still a Lemmon Valley resident. Indeed on the north end of Swan Lake, the flood waters of 2017...
SusanvilleStuff Community Event Calendar October 3, 2022 – October 10, 2022
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Rams V 49ers 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, October 3.
Photofeature: 22nd Annual High Country Cruise Car Show
The September 17th the Susanville Street Rodders held Lassen County’s largest annual classic car event, the High Country Cruise, at Susanville’s Memorial Park, attracting classic car enthusiasts from all over the west coast. The annual event showcases some incredible pre-1975 cars and trucks with folks traveling here from...
Road rage murder conviction overturned
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high-profile road rage incident. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Jarrod Faust. Cameron...
