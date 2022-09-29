Read full article on original website
Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'
Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her. "I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."
Meghan King Insists Ex Cuffe Biden Owens Was The One Who Pushed For Wedding: 'I Never Event Wanted To Get Married Again'
Reality star Meghan King wants the public to know that she had no intentions of ever becoming a bride again after enduring two divorces. After splitting from Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds, the blonde beauty struck up a romance with President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens — and things turned serious in the blink of an eye, as after just three weeks of dating, they tied the knot. However, two months later, the pair revealed they were going their separate ways.
Meghan King Calls Ex Jim Edmonds’ Wedding to Kortnie O’Connor the ‘Best Day of Her Life’: He’ll Spend ‘Inconceivable Amounts of Money’ to Keep Her
Wishing them well. Following Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor‘s wedding, Meghan King opened up about “celebrating” the major milestone in her ex-husband’s life. “He’s spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on his bride. Like, I am all for it, whatever it takes. Keep her around,” King, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 28, while promoting her upcoming appearance on HUD App’s Reality of Love. “Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel [purses] and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman because I don’t know what would happen if she was gone. Like, he would fall apart.”
Meghan King's Ex Jim Edmonds Just Got Married for the Fourth Time
Retired MLB player Jim Edmonds married for the fourth time late last month. Edmonds, 52, and Kortnie O'Connor, 37, married in Lake Como, Italy, exchanging vows before just 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico villa on Sept. 26. Edmods' third wife was former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King.
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Matt Damon Once Opened up About How Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez Was Killing His Career
Matt Damon didn’t think Ben Affleck was given a fair shake during his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which he believed was hurting his career thanks to the media.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It
The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
Are Joshua Jackson, Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Still Together? Marriage Details Amid Split Speculation
In it for the long haul? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have been one of Hollywood’s most solid couples for years, but they have recently stirred split speculation. Keep reading to see details about their marriage since welcoming...
Olivia Wilde Says She Was ‘A Little Meaner’ to Daughter Daisy While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Olivia Wilde was joined by a familiar face in Don’t Worry Darling — her daughter, Daisy! “[That] is my real daughter, that’s Daisy and she was very good at playing my daughter,” Wilde, 38, gushed during a Wednesday, September 21, appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “She was wonderful.” The New York native, who also directed and […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch
Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”
Taylor Swift Is a Vision in a Reflective Mirrored Gown at TIFF
Taylor Swift doesn't need smoke and mirrors to make an impression, but she'll put them on her dress anyway. All eyes were on the legendary singer-songwriter at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) when she arrived in a full-length Louis Vuitton gown completely bedecked in gleaming circular mirrors. The nude halter dress included delicate gold-coin details that draped across Swift's collarbone and shoulders, and with all the metallic finishes, she was absolutely glowing on the red carpet. She kept her accessories simple, matching her earrings to the golden hardware on the gown and opting for a coppery smokey eye to accentuate the radiant nature of the look.
Kody Brown Tells Daughter: It's Either School or Me. Pick One!
Kody Brown issued quite the ultimatum on Sunday night’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. The Season 17 installment was filmed WAAAAY back in early 2021, when COVID-19 was still raging across the country. At one point, Kody Brown sat down for a Zoom call with his spouses —...
Jason Sudeikis’ Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Olivia Wilde: ‘Being Present Is a Good Quality’
His greatest role! Over the years, Jason Sudeikis has offered glimpses at his life as a father of two kids. The former Saturday Night Live cast member expanded his family when then-fiancée Olivia Wilde welcomed their son, Otis, in April 2014. The actress later gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in October 2016.
Imagen Awards Winners List: ‘Love, Victor’, ‘Encanto’, Eugenio Derbez, ‘Selena: The Series’ Among Honorees
The Imagen Awards unveiled the winners of their 37th annual gala honoring Latinos in television and film. Some of the honorees that received the accolade included the animated film Encanto for Best Feature Film, Love, Victor as Best Comedy Primetime Program and Selena: The Series for Best Drama Primetime Program. Luis Valdez, a writer, director and playwright, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The influential filmmaker was behind La Bamba which celebrated its 35th anniversary since its release. Television producer and Imagen Awards co-founder Norman Lear, who turned 100 years old this year, was honored with sincere and emotional messages from...
Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Learned How To ‘Rip It Off’ With The Chippendales, Talks How The Skill Should Help On Dancing With The Stars
Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino discusses what he learned from his time as a Chippendales dancer and how it will help on DWTS.
