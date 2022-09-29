The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO