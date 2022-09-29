ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NESN

Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler

Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History

The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NESN

Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
NFL
NESN

CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return This Season

On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Miami Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
NFL
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Patriots’ Jack Jones Follows First NFL Start With Bold Declaration

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Making your first NFL start can be an intimidating experience. Making it at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers? That’s enough to rattle plenty of rookies. But confidence isn’t an issue for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. Not in the slightest. Starting for the first...
NFL
NESN

Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field. Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

How Patriots Can Beat Packers With Brian Hoyer At Quarterback

UPDATE: Mac Jones (ankle) officially was ruled out for Sunday’s New England Patriots game on Friday. This story has been updated to reflect that change. The odds are stacked against the New England Patriots this week. They’re on the road, facing a generational quarterback and a perennial Super Bowl contender, with a journeyman backup leading their offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

