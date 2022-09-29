Read full article on original website
Patrick Chung Rips ‘Soft’ Refs For Penalty On Brenden Schooler
Patrick Chung has a bone to pick with the officials in Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Packers. New England special teamer Brenden Schooler made what appeared to be a great tackle on Green Bay punt returner Amari Rodgers late in the first quarter at Lambeau Field. But Schooler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle, a 15-yard penalty that gave the Packers the ball at midfield. Green Bay later scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead on the Patriots.
Patriots’ Brian Hoyer Suffers Head Injury, Replaced By Bailey Zappe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots already were down to their second-string quarterback entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Backup Brian Hoyer was removed from the game and evaluated for a head injury after taking a sack during the Patriots’ second possession. Shortly thereafter, the team ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Rob Ninkovich Delivers Powerful Message On Ugly Tua Tagovailoa Injury
There was some question this week whether Tua Tagovailoa would — or should — play Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, as it sure looked like the Miami Dolphins quarterback suffered a head injury Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite claiming otherwise. Tagovailoa ultimately started in Week 4,...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Makes (Unfortunate) Once In Century History
The Jaguars appeared to be in line for a Week 4 upset over the Eagles on Sunday, but Trevor Lawrence made some history he likely wants back. Jacksonville went up 14-0 after the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia then went and outscored the Jaguars 20-0 in the next two quarters. The Eagles were set up nicely after five turnovers from Lawrence, including four fumbles lost.
Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return This Season
On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained in Thursday’s Week 4 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Miami Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Ex-NFL Pro Bowler Claims Patriots’ Bill Belichick ‘On The Hot Seat’
The New England Patriots head into their Week 4 matchup against future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid a slow 1-2 start to the 2022 season, which includes a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Brandon Marshall, a...
Ravens’ Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh Get Into Sideline Confrontation
Blowing a 17-point lead will bring out the emotions in anybody. Case-in-point, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That was the case on Sunday, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from each other at the end of Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Starting Cornerback Out Vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New England Patriots will be down starters at four different positions as they visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Jalen Mills is inactive for New England, leaving the visitors without one of their starting cornerbacks for this Week 4 matchup against Aaron Rodgers.
Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
Patriots’ Jack Jones Follows First NFL Start With Bold Declaration
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Making your first NFL start can be an intimidating experience. Making it at Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers? That’s enough to rattle plenty of rookies. But confidence isn’t an issue for Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. Not in the slightest. Starting for the first...
Chiefs Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Throws Major Shade At Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh didn’t end that well, and there doesn’t appear to be any love lost after the 25-year-old’s Steelers exit. Prior to the Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Pro Bowl wide receiver spoke to NBC and shared his praise for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. But his comments also took shots at the Steelers, whether he meant it that way or not.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Positive Update For Dolphins Quarterback
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific injury Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, in which he had to be stretchered off the field. Tagovailoa, who sustained head and neck injuries after being slammed to the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou, was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but the good news is that he won’t have an extended stay there.
Patriots Players Laud Bailey Zappe For ‘Amazing’ Performance
GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Brian Hoyer exited Sunday’s game against the Packers due to a head injury, Patriots fans surely expected the worst. They would’ve been justified in reaching for their remotes once rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe walked onto the field in the first quarter. And...
How Patriots Can Beat Packers With Brian Hoyer At Quarterback
UPDATE: Mac Jones (ankle) officially was ruled out for Sunday’s New England Patriots game on Friday. This story has been updated to reflect that change. The odds are stacked against the New England Patriots this week. They’re on the road, facing a generational quarterback and a perennial Super Bowl contender, with a journeyman backup leading their offense.
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
