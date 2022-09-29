Read full article on original website
Related
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
cbs4indy.com
The best start to October weather for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
cbs4indy.com
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Couple’s Florida wedding moves to Indiana after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Throughout the past few days, News 8 has brought viewers coverage of Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 highlighted the story of a couple who planned to host their wedding Saturday in Florida. Alexa Greenberg and Pat Boylan explained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Power Crews On Their Way Back From Florida
MINNESOTA — After getting called-out to Florida for assistance, Minnesota Power crews are already returning home. Florida Public Utilities located near Jacksonville, requested the assistance of Minnesota Power. They needed help with restoring what was lost after the hurricane, but the area ultimately suffered far less damage than expected.
Hurricane Ian: How to help storm victims in Florida and Georgia
Hurricane Ian cut a devastating swath through Florida on its way to Georgia and South Carolina, leaving 2.5 million with...
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
WISH-TV
Indiana native days away from giving birth deals with Hurricane Ian in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers migrate to Florida for the warmer climate all the time but they are forced to face hurricanes as a result. Jaclyn Bevis is an Indiana native living in Fort Myers, who told News 8 that Hurricane Ian was worse than Irma in 2017 from what she saw.
Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
cbs4indy.com
Ian weakens after making landfall; sunny and warmer across Indiana this weekend
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina at 2:05pm today, as a category 1 storm with sustained winds of 85 mph. A two to four-foot storm surge accompanied the storm and 2-4″ of rain will soak the mid-Atlantic states through Saturday. The storm has lost it’s tropical characteristics and will continue to weaken overnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Hoosier Who Lives in Florida Evacuates to Safety from Hurricane Ian, Says Planning and Preparation Were Key
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–A Hoosier who lives in Florida evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Although she’s dealing with the occasional power outage and some flooding, both she and her family are safe. Whitney Parks grew up in Greenwood, Indiana and graduated from Center Grove High School. She moved to...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
Indiana power crews helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian
Over 200 contractor linemen with AES Indiana are in Florida helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian. More than 2 million people were left without power as of Friday after the hurricane slammed into the state. Spokesperson Kelly Young said the destruction is widespread. “This is not just a crew...
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
Comments / 1