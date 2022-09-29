Read full article on original website
Canadian charged in Albany with trying to entice a child
DOJ charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child—though he was actually talking to law enforcement.
WNYT
Saratoga County brothers arrested for “Trainsurfing” in New York City
Police say two brothers from Saratoga County were caught riding on top of a train in New York City. The New York Daily News is reporting that Drew and John Hogan, from Wilton and Saratoga Springs respectively, were caught surfing on top of a Queens-bound subway train. According to the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings
NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
Man Sentenced For Killing Wife During Dispute At Home In Mount Vernon
A man has been sentenced for stabbing his wife to death during a dispute at her Westchester home. Kirk Fisher, age 60, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 29, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife Kaya Green, at her Mount Vernon home, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville murder suspect caught in LA
ELLENVILLE – Dominic Naquan King, also known as “Domo,” who was wanted for the murder of Gerald Keith Richardson, also known as “Blood,” 39, of Ellenville, in that village on the night of June 29, 2021, has been arrested in Los Angeles, California. King fled...
DOJ: Pharmacy stockers stole drugs from NY stores
RGIS LLC (RGIS) and its affiliated company, Retail Services WIS Corporation (WIS), agreed to pay $158,760 to resolve allegations that they caused violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
wamc.org
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis
A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
Saugerties PD arrest man for harassment
Police investigated an alleged physical domestic dispute that took place on Cherry Lane in Saugerties. Secondary to the police investigation, Nicholas M. Canonico was arrested and charged with harassment.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
NBC New York
‘Family Weekend' Killing: Relative Dies in NY Hotel Shooting Near Marist College
The relative of a Marist College student died Sunday morning in a shooting at a hotel 10 minutes down the road from the school where "Family Weekend" was underway, college and police officials said. Multiple agencies responded to the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie around 7:30 a.m....
Albany PD: Arrest made in Hamilton Street shooting
Brian Moses, 20 has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened on Friday, September 30 on Hamilton street in Albany. Police carried out an investigation after a male, 18 was found in the roadway with gunshot wounds.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Mid-Hudson News Network
State attorney general says fatal Wallkill Police shooting was justified
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A special investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Van Kleeck in the Town of Wallkill last year found that the fatal shooting of him by a Wallkill Police officer was justified. As a result, the attorney general’s office concluded that criminal charges are not warranted against the officer involved in the case.
Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics
On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
Saugerties police arrest woman for trespassing
Police responded to a trespass complaint on September 3 at Shorty's Auto Body Shop. After an investigation, police arrested Amber Coumbes on September 29 for trespass.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
