Assemblymen speak out following NFA shootings

NEWBURGH – Both Republican State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt of New Windsor and Democratic Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson of Newburgh are calling for more police action in the wake of the gun violence in the City of Newburgh. Their comments come following the shootings of three adults following a football game...
Ellenville murder suspect caught in LA

ELLENVILLE – Dominic Naquan King, also known as “Domo,” who was wanted for the murder of Gerald Keith Richardson, also known as “Blood,” 39, of Ellenville, in that village on the night of June 29, 2021, has been arrested in Los Angeles, California. King fled...
36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis

A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. On Saturday, a Homeland Security spokesman, Luis Miranda, emailed Mid-Hudson News saying, “The Department of Homeland Security was not involved in any flight as detailed in your story.” If that is the case, what agency send the children north remains a mystery.
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
State attorney general says fatal Wallkill Police shooting was justified

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A special investigation into the shooting death of Christopher Van Kleeck in the Town of Wallkill last year found that the fatal shooting of him by a Wallkill Police officer was justified. As a result, the attorney general’s office concluded that criminal charges are not warranted against the officer involved in the case.
Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
