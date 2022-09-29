Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Eichner Says Straight People ‘Just Didn’t Show Up’ for ‘Bros’ in the Wake of Box Office Bust
Despite glowing reviews and a robust marketing campaign for the romantic comedy “Bros,” the Billy Eichner-fronted film tumbled at the box office on opening weekend. And Eichner – who also co-wrote the film with director Nicholas Stoller – puts the blame on straight people not showing up.
Imagen Awards Winners List: ‘Love, Victor’, ‘Encanto’, Eugenio Derbez, ‘Selena: The Series’ Among Honorees
The Imagen Awards unveiled the winners of their 37th annual gala honoring Latinos in television and film. Some of the honorees that received the accolade included the animated film Encanto for Best Feature Film, Love, Victor as Best Comedy Primetime Program and Selena: The Series for Best Drama Primetime Program. Luis Valdez, a writer, director and playwright, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The influential filmmaker was behind La Bamba which celebrated its 35th anniversary since its release. Television producer and Imagen Awards co-founder Norman Lear, who turned 100 years old this year, was honored with sincere and emotional messages from...
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Captures the Best and Worst of Low-Budget Westerns
The film's handful of grace notes are overpowered by lots of cut-short scenes that seem to signal the director's impatience
‘Argentina, 1985’ Review: Advocates and Activists Fight to Reveal the Nation’s Painful Past
Santiago Mitre doesn't rewrite the historical drama, but his courtroom procedural on the Trial of the Juntas is an effective crowd-pleaser
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Evan Roe Joins Cast of Netflix Series ‘A Man in Full’
Roe will star alongside Jeff Daniels in the series about a polarizing and robust Atlanta real estate mogul who faces sudden bankruptcy
‘Tarzan’ Film Rights Picked Up by Sony Pictures
Studio hopes to reimagine IP for modern audiences
Ava DuVernay Named Guest Artistic Director of AFI Fest 2022
DuVernay has selected three independent films amplifying the voices and vision of women directors to showcase
Blumhouse President Says Keeping Budgets Low Is a ‘Mindset and Approach’ – Not a ‘Formula’
Office With a View: Abhijay Prakash credits the production company’s ”elasticity“ as it expands into scripted and nonfiction TV. Abhijay Prakash left Universal Filmed Entertainment Group in June to become president of Jason Blum’s prolific Blumhouse Productions, where he’s focusing on growing the company’s already thriving brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bruce Willis and Russian AI Company Deny Reports of a Deal to Create ‘Digital Twin’
Both sides tell the BBC that they have "no partnership or agreement"
Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Debuts at No. 3 on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
HBO's "House of the Dragon" holds on to the top ranking for a fourth consecutive week
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
‘American (Tele)visions’ Off Broadway Review: Why the Tube Is Bad for Our Health
Victor I. Cazares's new play makes a habit of repeating the obvious
Kevin Feige Teases Importance of ‘Werewolf by Night’ to ‘The Future of the MCU’ (Video)
The Marvel Special Presentation debuts next week on Disney+
The Party Report: ‘Tis the Season for (Early) Oscar Campaigning
September means its time for the studios to begin positioning their films for Academy Awards consideration
Magna Trims 2023 Ad Spending Forecast as US Economy Weakens
The weakening U.S. economy has led Magna to reduce its advertising spending forecast for the rest of this year and all of 2023. The media investment and research firm, a unit of Interpublic Group, said it now expects U.S. ad growth of 4.8% next year, down from the 5.8% it predicted in June.
‘Smile’ Slays Box Office With $22 Million Opening but ‘Bros’ Gets Slayed With $4.8 Million
Paramount's horror film beats projections while Universal's LGBT romcom fails to launch
NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Franchise Lands a Primetime Ratings Win on a Packed Wednesday
The network managed to hold onto a strong audience of 6.3 million total viewers throughout the night
‘Hocus Pocus’ Schedule 2022: When Does the Halloween Classic Air on TV?
The Sanderson Sisters are back once more to put a spell on you
ABC, ESPN and Other Disney Channels Pulled From Dish and Sling in Carriage Dispute
Current contract expired on Friday at midnight
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0