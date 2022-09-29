ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKTV

Locals react to gas vehicle ban plan for 2035

UTICA, NY (WKTV) -New York will be the second state in the nation to mandate zero emission vehicle sales by the year 2035, meaning gas-powered vehicle sales would be banned. California previously made this move. Because California is the largest auto market in the nation, it was believed a number of states would follow suit.
WKTV

Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation accepted

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Labor issued an order, accepting the Farm Laborers Wage Board recommendation, to lower the current 60 hour standard for overtime pay to 40 hours per week. The phase to implement this new standard will take place over a 10 year...
WKTV

New York's independent redistricting commission must redraw Assembly district lines

A judge has ruled that the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission must redraw the state’s Assembly district lines. The commission’s congressional and Senate maps were thrown out earlier this year and a special master was enlisted to draw the new lines. This pushed the primary elections out two months from June to August so the special master could complete the process.
WKTV

Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota

Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
WKTV

Hurricane Ian starts lashing South Carolina after leaving at least 19 dead and millions without power across Florida

As Florida wakes up Friday to apocalyptic, coast-to-coast damage -- with searchers still going door-to-door and millions without power -- deadly Hurricane Ian has begun lashing South Carolina, where an expected Friday afternoon landfall threatens more lethal flooding and could be powerful enough to alter the coastal landscape. After killing...
WKTV

Nice stretch of dry weather continues

Morning: Patchy fog and frost early. Sunny. Low 40s. Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 62. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 41. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 64. Low 44. A freeze warning is in effect tonight for Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, and Lewis Counties. A frost advisory is in effect tonight for the rest of Central New York until 8AM this morning.
WKTV

Weekend forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 40s. Saturday: Cloudy with a brief shower possible. High 64. Low 44. Sunday: Partly sunny. High 60. Low 34. A large area of high pressure builds in this weekend and keeps the brunt of Hurricane Ian south of Central New York. Cloud cover over the weekend comes from the remnants of Ian. Clearing skies are expected early next week with a nice stretch of fall weather ahead.
