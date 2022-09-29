ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Crews open some streets closed for Buck O’Neil Bridge project

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers traveling through downtown can expect to see a change.

Months after crews closed roads to begin building a new Buck O’Neil Bridge, some reopened Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened Washington Street from 5th Street to 4th Street. Crews reopened Washington Street from Broadway Boulevard to Beardsley Road, and Broadway Boulevard between 4th Street and Woodswether Road also reopened for traffic.

Some of the streets have been closed since April.

The closures are part of the $220 million project to replace the Buck O’Neil Bridge. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

