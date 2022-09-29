Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking a for help identifying and locating four men they say exchanged gunfire in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.

According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Witnesses told police that two men in a dark-colored Nissan Altima exchanged gunfire with two male pedestrians, hitting several nearby vehicles.

The man pictured is a person of interest in connection to the shootout. Anyone who recognizes him or the car pictured, or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

