ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fof6g_0iFWgNif00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking a for help identifying and locating four men they say exchanged gunfire in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.

According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Leesburg Police looking for missing 11-year-old

Witnesses told police that two men in a dark-colored Nissan Altima exchanged gunfire with two male pedestrians, hitting several nearby vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIcX4_0iFWgNif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5Tck_0iFWgNif00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1yPE_0iFWgNif00

The man pictured is a person of interest in connection to the shootout. Anyone who recognizes him or the car pictured, or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Henrico, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henrico High School#Violent Crime#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Investigation under way after fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a fire that took place at Allen Tire on the 13000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6 a.m. Saturday. There are no injuries reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC12

Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is in the hospital after their truck crashed into a Chase ATM. It happened on West Broad Street near Harrison Street around 4:30 p.m. The condition of the driver is unknown. Right now, the power has been disconnected and the area will remain closed...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy