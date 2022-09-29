Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO