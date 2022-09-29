ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
Here's an inside look at Hawaii's coffee industry

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
From San Diego to Honolulu: There’s a new rhino in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new rhino in town!. An Eastern black rhinoceros named “Aria” was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday. She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo. The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida....
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Honolulu, Hawaii

Looking for the most amazing Honolulu, Hawaii, tourist attractions? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Honolulu, Hawaii, is located on Oahu and spans most of the island’s south shore, from Pearl Harbor to Hanauma Bay. It is the capital of the Hawaiian islands and home to some of the most popular attractions in the state.
Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week’s count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
Popular Japanese udon restaurant opening near Waikiki

KAPAHULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The popular Japanese restaurant – Udon Gamadashi – which was located at the shuttered Shirokiya Japan Village Walk at Ala Moana Center is opening in a new location along Kapahulu Avenue. Officials with the restaurant filed a building permit Thursday for its new restaurant,...
Healthier Hawaii: Tips on how to treat shoulder problems

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many people in Hawaii deal with shoulder problems on a pretty daily basis. Dr. Ed Weldon is a shoulder and elbow surgeon with Straub Medical Center. He provides some simple stretches you can do at home to ease shoulder pain. For more health and wellness tips and...
Kay and Mel Bicoy, blessed with Aloha, filled with Charger Pride!

The Charger Nation celebrated and honored Kay and Mel Bicoy last night for 50 years of dedication to Pearl City High School and the thousands of students that their love and spirit of Aloha has made an impact in their lives from the classroom, football field, Hawaiian culture, community, and life beyond the halls of PCHS.
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
Kalihi residents split over neighbor with about 100 'noisy' birds

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dubbing himself "The Bird Guy," Bruce McGonigal has been sharing his collection of more than 100 exotic birds from around the world at private events and schools for the past 20 years. "I'm a bird entertainer, educator," McGonigal proclaimed when asked what he does for a...
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
