Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, October 1, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn hypes Solo SIkoa, Drew McIntyre has a message for Karrion Kross, and more. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On social media, Sami Zayn...
Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 2, 2022. On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Christopher Daniels brings a charcuterie board to RJ City and exposes all the things. Look at the full video above. - Darby Allin, because he's Darby Allin, jumped from a 92-foot waterfall.
Jessicka talks about her transformation into a character that is a little closer to the person she is in everyday life. After Havok disappeared, Jessicka emerged in IMPACT Wrestling. While inhabiting the same vessel as Havok, Jessica is a much more fun-loving personality, much to the delight of Taya Valkyrie and the chagrin of Rosemary.
Dax Harwood sends a message to Tony Khan at NJPW Royal Quest II. After FTR faced Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II, Dax Harwood took the microphone and sent a message to Tony Khan, saying that AEW should book FTR more. FTR hasn't wrestled a standard two-on-two tag match...
Several WWE names have changed internally within WWE, and we've been asked to clarify some more. As seen, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory both got their full names back upon Triple H's regime taking over. We actually had heard that both were fine with proceeding with just one name, but we've got updates on some others.
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
Ludwig Kaiser sets the record straight. GUNTHER made an immediate impact when he joined the main roster following WWE WrestleMania, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER was entrenched as a regular on WWE SmackDown. Before he stepped down as...
NWA USA Results (10/1) - NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: AJ Cazana def. Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Marshe Rockett, Mayweather. - Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas cut a promo. They're confronted by The Fixers. - Bully Ray def. Jamie Stanley. - La Rebellion cut a promo. - NWA Television...
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 30, 2022:. -Representing The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa formed a winning team on Friday. They defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss on Friday. Sikoa put the exclamation point on the win by attacking Moss after the match.
A contract signing has been added to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their ladder match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules on the October 3 episode of WWE Raw. Bianca and Bayley were both part of Friday's WWE SmackDown with Bayley defeating Shotzi and Bianca making the save after the match.
Does the smell of Matt Cardona's farts stink up an entire airplane? woo woo woo, you know it!. Matt Cardona has been on the run of his career since departing WWE in 2020. At one point in time, he was holding over five championships simultaneously. Undoubtedly, Cardona is very proud of his accomplishments and some might argue that he is so arrogant that he thinks his shit doesn't stink. Well, that may be, but his wife, Chelsea Green, certainly thinks his farts do.
Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
Drew McIntyre isn't finished with Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, but was unsuccessful thanks to Solo Siokio, who cost McIntyre the match. McIntyre looks to regroup at WWE Extreme Rules when he faces Karrion Kross in...
Johnny Gargano names AJ Styles and Seth Rollins as two of his dream matches. Gargano previously competed on NXT for several years, and he performed in some memorable matches against names like Adam Cole and Malakai Black. Gargano left the company at the end of 2021 but later returned the following August. Now that he's a member of the WWE Raw roster, there are plenty of superstars he can take on in fresh matchups.
Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
