Winston-Salem State University cancels homecoming events, leaving seniors discouraged as Ian heads for the Carolinas

WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair talks attractions, food to enjoy this year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite the delayed start and rainy first weekend, Carolina Classic leaders expect crowds to make up for lost time in the remaining days of the fair. You can find more information on parking, events, buying tickets and more at carolinaclassicfair.com.
Ian cancels Wake Forest graduation, but doesn't stop one family from celebrating
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite severe weather forcing Wake Forest University to close campus and cancel events Friday and most of Saturday, one family coming down from Pittsburgh for a graduation decided to make the most of the rainy situation. The Bradshaw family was driving from Pittsburgh to Winston-Salem Friday...
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
State of Emergency declared for Greensboro, Guilford County, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro, Guilford County, and the City of Winston-Salem have all issued a state of emergency in the wake of Hurricane Ian remnants heading toward the Triad. All declarations went into effect at noon on Friday. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the state of...
WXII 12
Fight at East Forsyth-Mount Tabor ended football game early
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Mount Tabor-East Forsyth game ended early Thursday night after deputies had to use pepper spray to break up a fight. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WXII 12 News. The Forsyth County Sherriff's Office said deputies immediately intervened to an...
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
State of Emergency: How Winston-Salem is preparing for Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem has declared a State of Emergency, just an hour after Guilford County and Greensboro did the same. The State of Emergency went into effect at noon on Friday. The city described it as a “precautionary measure” in case Hurricane Ian causes widespread or severe damage. This declaration […]
New details revealed after fight erupts at Mount Tabor High School football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight that broke out at a football game at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were working at the Mount Tabor High School football game when the fight erupted in the crowd. Deputies […]
Lexington, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
spectrumlocalnews.com
New integrated health care service opens in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A new integrated health care service is opening and it's the first of its kind in High Point. Mindful Innovations offers mental health and primary care services. What You Need To Know. Mindful Innovations, a new integrated heath care service, is Black-owned. The clinic is...
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
Carolina Classic Fair opening postponed ahead of Hurricane Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair opening has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Saturday as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. The fair said the decision to move the opening day was made to keep fairgoers, staff and vendors safe. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and […]
‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
wfmynews2.com
LIST | Schools in the Triad closed, operating remotely Friday due to severe weather threat
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Piedmont Triad will be closed or operating remotely Friday due to Hurricane Ian, tropical storm warnings, and its associated risks of flooding and high winds. Here's a list of schools in the area that have announced changes. SCHOOLS CLOSED. Alamance-Burlington...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police looking for missing woman
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are looking for missing 61-year-old Sheila Gaskins. She was last seen early this morning on the 3600 block of Cornell Blvd. in Winston-Salem. Gaskins is a black female who is 5'5" and weighs 140-pounds. She may be wearing a black hat and pink jacket. If you have seen her contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700.
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTIONS: Guilford County Commission candidates talk schools, police and taxes
Featured photo: From L-R, top to bottom: Kay Cashion, Alan Branson, Alan Perdue, Paul Meinhart, Pat Tillman, Derek Mobley, Frankie T. Jones, Jr., Kenny Abbe. This year’s general election takes place on Nov. 8. Early voting will start on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. For more information on voting, including how to register, vote by mail and more, visit the Guilford County Board of Elections website here.
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
