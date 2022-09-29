ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit News

Wojo: In 48-45 loss, Lions' defense flops to new low, with no fix in sight

Detroit – No, you have not seen this before. You might think you have, but you haven’t. You haven’t seen a Lions defense this bad, this ridiculously disjointed. You’ve never seen the Lions lose like they did to the Seahawks 48-45, as they allowed 555 yards of total offense and didn’t force a single punt. For all we know, Seattle doesn’t even have a punter, which makes sense because the Lions don’t have a kicker.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Unlike defense, Lions' offense continues to put on a show worth watching

Detroit — The Lions’ offense set more records Sunday. But in the end, they knew the only record that mattered looked worse than it had before. The league’s high-scoring team is now 1-3 at the quarter pole of the NFL’s regular season. And while head coach Dan Campbell spent most of his postgame press conference searching for answers to explain the debacle that is Detroit’s defense, Jared Goff and his teammates on the offensive side of the ball were left with only one solution.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 4

LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit Lions
Detroit News

'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout

Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings

Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy