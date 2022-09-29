Read full article on original website
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Lions confident CB Amani Oruwariye recovers after uncharacteristically sloppy game
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has had a rough go through the first three games of the season. The 26-year-old cornerback enters this weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks as Pro Football Focus’ worst-graded cornerback in the league through three weeks. Oruwariye was flagged a whopping six times against the Vikings, struggling to contain receivers Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. The fourth-year cornerback was called for eighth penalties in 14 games last season. It’s worth noting Oruwariye has been limited to two games, missing the Week 2 tilt with a back injury. These showings come after Oruwariye had six picks in 14 games in 2021.
Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs: "Detroit is what made me"
Diggs was a player on the rise when the Lions’ former regime dealt him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick midway through the 2019 season.
Chris Francis, Gregg Bell with The News Tribune recap Seahawks’ 48-45 Week 4 win at Detroit
The Seahawks (2-2) won their second game, beating the Detroit Lions (1-3) 48-45 on Sunday afternoon in the Motor City. Watch as KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis and Gregg Bell from The News Tribune recap the game from Ford Field, highlighting some of the key plays and moments that led to the narrow victory by the Seahawks.
Detroit News
Wojo: In 48-45 loss, Lions' defense flops to new low, with no fix in sight
Detroit – No, you have not seen this before. You might think you have, but you haven’t. You haven’t seen a Lions defense this bad, this ridiculously disjointed. You’ve never seen the Lions lose like they did to the Seahawks 48-45, as they allowed 555 yards of total offense and didn’t force a single punt. For all we know, Seattle doesn’t even have a punter, which makes sense because the Lions don’t have a kicker.
Detroit News
Niyo: Unlike defense, Lions' offense continues to put on a show worth watching
Detroit — The Lions’ offense set more records Sunday. But in the end, they knew the only record that mattered looked worse than it had before. The league’s high-scoring team is now 1-3 at the quarter pole of the NFL’s regular season. And while head coach Dan Campbell spent most of his postgame press conference searching for answers to explain the debacle that is Detroit’s defense, Jared Goff and his teammates on the offensive side of the ball were left with only one solution.
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Lions final injury report for Week 4
LG Jonah Jackson (finger) RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) Jackson has missed the last two weeks as well. The injuries to Swift and St. Brown, the team’s leading rusher and receiver, came in the Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the list...
Detroit Lions wide receivers just keep getting injured
Which Detroit Lions wide receivers suffered injuries vs. the Seahawks?How did Amon-Ra St. Brown get injured?. The Detroit Lions‘ wide receivers room just keeps on taking a hit and that did not stop on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Heading into the game, the Linos were already without their...
The Lions fans have turned on DC Aaron Glenn after another atrocious defensive half
Earlier this week, Lions defensive coordinator was prominently mentioned as one of the hot potential head coaching candidates in the coming offseason. Based on the dismal performance of Glenn’s Detroit defense in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, that notion seems awfully puzzling.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Detroit Lions fans react to loss to Seattle Seahawks, and they arent happy
Watching Detroit Lions fans react to a Detroit Lions game is like watching a soap operaDetroit Lions fall to Seattle Seahawks 48-45 – Box Score. Well, that was something, wasn’t it? The Detroit Lions lose spectacularly to the Seattle Seahawks, and it wasn’t for a lack of offensive production; at 48-45, this was the highest-scoring NFL game this season.
Detroit News
'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout
Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
Detroit Lions' Week 4 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Detroit Lions in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit News
Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings
Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
Detroit Lions uniform combination for Week 4 matchup vs. Seahawks
What will the Detroit Lions uniform combination be against the Seahawks?Who will replace D’Andre Swift as RB1 for the Lions?. The Detroit Lions uniform combination will have nothing to do with whether or not they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Ford Field, but if it did, the combination they will wear looks like a winner to me!
How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks: Time, Channel, Streaming Options
Here is how you can watch the Detroit Lions' take on the Seattle Seahawks' in Week 4.
