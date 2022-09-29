ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode

By Phillip McDonald
 3 days ago
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series.

The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two.

A Kardashian fan criticized Kourtney for her treatment of a staff member during the latest episode of The Kardashians Credit: Hulu
Kourtney answered her phone as her stylist, Dani Michelle, was discussing the details of her wedding dress Credit: Hulu

Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz Muller and her stylist Dani Michelle, 36.

Dani is discussing wedding dress designs and details for Kourtney's upcoming nuptial with rockstar drummer Travis Barker, 46, when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum receives a call.

Instead of notifying Dani, who was in the midst of talking, of her intention to take the incoming call, Kourtney instead simply picks and answers the FaceTime.

The caller happened to be Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 10, who asked if she could go get an Acai bowl.

While answering her daughter's phone call is, of course, a non-issue, a fan was bothered that Kourtney made no attempt to excuse herself or signal she was answering.

The Kardashian fan tweeted: "That was so rude of Kourtney to just answer her phone while the lady she’s meeting with was talking."

They continued, "Like all she had to say was “excuse me my daughter’s calling.” Who just answers the phone while someone is in the middle of conversation?!"

Later during the interaction, Kourtney got testy with Dani when the stylist suggested the Lemme founder may become stressed as her wedding approaches.

"I don't want to be stressed. What is there to stress about?"

Dani explains, "I think it's something you waited, anyone has waited their whole life for this one moment--"

Kourtney cuts her off, stating "I never thought about a wedding until this."

The stylist then admits, "Maybe I'm projecting my own stress that I have--"

Again the Poosh founder interrupts, "I think you are."

LASHING OUT

Kourtney lashed out at her sister Kim, 41, in a scathing new comment as she continues to distance herself from her family.

The reality star took to her Instagram profile this week to promote her new line of supplements called Lemme.

However, one fan took to the comments section to rip the TV personality, writing: "Kim works harder than you always has always will."

Kourtney was not phased, though, and replied with the snappy quip: "Working will never be my top priority, (my kids and husband will always be!) and I am not apologizing for being me."

Kourtney continued: "Also, I absolutely love this work venture and it doesn't feel like work."

After her summer wedding to the Blink-182 drummer, the mother of three has been absent from many family activities.

She's also snubbed her sisters on several occasions, raising concern regarding their relationship among fans.

NO KOURT SUPPORT

Last week, Kourtney was nowhere to be seen as Kim marked a milestone moment curating a stunning catwalk show for Dolce & Gabbana.

The SKIMS founder turned heads in an array of tight-fitting outfits to mark the occasion during Milan Fashion Week.

Instead, Kourtney took to Instagram to show she was enjoying being on the road with her rocker husband Travis.

One snap showed her taking a selfie in the bathroom, with one boot-clad leg lifted onto the sink.

The reality star looked every inch the rockstar wife wearing a black mini dress under an oversized denim jacket.

One picture showed her kissing a topless Travis backstage, while another was a snap of the pair cuddling to the side of the stage looking out at the crowd.

Kourtney captioned the images: "Fell in love with the girl at the rock show", a nod to a classic Blink-182 song.

Travis has been playing drums on the Mainstream Sellout tour with his pal Machine Gun Kelly.

Kourtney failed to alert her speaking stylist before she took the call Credit: Hulu
Later, Kourtney got testy when Dani suggested she may become stressed near the date of her wedding Credit: Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope and son Reign Credit: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Madeline Morton
2d ago

since we all have so many comments what about just not supporting them in any of their efforts so they will just stop and go away. they're over dramatized overpaid and in our face way too much for doing absolutely nothing but being self-centered and completely overpaid! are definitely the car trashions

Michelle Martinez
3d ago

they feel so entitled because they have all this money its called KARMA and one day she will get hers 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Jan Harsøn
3d ago

You all do know that reality shows are scripted, right? Like all of them! Yes, even the Bachelor 😂

IN THIS ARTICLE
